Teachers relieved school pushed back, Whitfield school board members told

Members of the Whitfield Board of Education heard updates on teaching and learning and construction projects during their recent meeting.
During new teacher orientation week at the end of July, "the amount of relief they were feeling was palpable" regarding Whitfield County Schools' decision to push back the start of the 2020-21 academic year for students from early August to Aug. 31, said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Because of the new protocols and procedures due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as additional online learning, teachers need more time to prepare, especially teachers in their first postings and/or those new to this system.
Nearly 5,000 students, roughly 30% of those enrolled in Whitfield County Schools, have opted to begin the 2020-21 academic term with fully virtual learning, Williams said. Those who made that choice will have to stick with it for at least the first nine weeks (if in elementary school), the first 12 weeks (if in middle school) or the first semester (if in high school) before they can return to in-person classes.
Construction and land
"Most of (the roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at Westside Elementary) is finished," while at the new North Whitfield Middle School, "they are painting the classroom wings now, and metal roof panels are being installed ...," Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services, said. "There's a lot moving at North Whitfield," the new building slated to open for students in time for the 2021-22 school year.
School board members approved a quitclaim deed to the Morrison family for the former Salem School.
"This is kind of a convoluted and unusual story," because the "spirit" was clearly to relinquish any claims to that tract of land on Highway 201 near the Walker County line decades ago, but the school system couldn't find any records of having done so, Ewton said. "We stopped using the school in 1929," and the school was used as a residence by Roy and Maggie Carlock Smith.
The Gordon Springs Masonic Lodge occupied the building's upper floor in the early 1900s while the school was on the lower floor, but the lodge relinquished its share to the Morrison family in 1973, Ewton said. The Morrison family has called the land home since the 1970s.
With the school board's action, the building is now completely owned by the Morrison family, and the school system is totally divested from it, said Bill Worley, school board chairman. "We're doing it the correct way, (considering) we can't find any records of" relinquishing it previously.
Meals, donations and REACH
School board members approved an agreement for Whitfield County Schools to provide meals from early September through the middle of May 2021 to the Family Resource Agency's Head Start program at North Whitfield Middle School. The total estimated cost for 32 breakfasts and 32 lunches for 150 days is estimated at $26,400, for which it is the responsibility of the Family Resource Agency to pay.
"We do this every year," Ewton said. "It's just a renewal of that contract."
School board members accepted several donations, including $10,000 from an anonymous donor for a sound mixing board at Southeast Whitfield High School and $2,500 for the REACH scholarship program courtesy of the Whitfield Education Foundation.
REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program designed to encourage students to persist in their educational pursuits, according to Kris Horsley, the school system's communications specialist. Part of the state's Complete College Georgia initiative, REACH school systems identify low-income rising eighth-grade students who display academic promise and provide them with the academic, social and financial support they need to graduate from high school, complete college and achieve success in the workforce.
REACH Scholars sign a contract agreeing to maintain good grades, behavior and attendance; meet with their assigned mentor at least twice a month and their academic coach once a month; and attend REACH activities throughout each school year until their completion of high school, according to Horsley. Their parents or guardians also sign a contract to support their Scholar's educational pursuits, and REACH Scholars who complete program requirements receive up to a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500 a year) for up to four years at any HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally)-eligible Georgia two- or four-year postsecondary institution.
Susan Arnold, who is interested in helping to "solve world hunger" as a chef and passionate about "saving young lives" as a doctor or nurse, was North Whitfield Middle School's REACH Scholar in the fall of 2019 and she explained then how valuable REACH was to her.
Due to her family's financial hardships, Arnold wouldn't be able to attend college without the aid of scholarships such as this one, she said. "I'd be the first person in my family to go to college, (so) this means everything to me."
