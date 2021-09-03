Catchy, beloved songs, colorful costumes and a set that brings the African savanna to Dalton are all critical pieces to the Artistic Civic Theatre's production of "The Lion King Jr."
Parents of cast members have been major assets with costumes and set design, said co-director Heidi Long. Costumes are "very elegant — not cartoonish — invoking the Broadway (version, albeit) on a community theater budget."
There "have been lots of challenges, but we've overcome them with a cast that is always paying attention, and parents volunteering to help backstage," said Jackson Kersey, a ninth-grader at Dalton Junior High School who plays King Mufasa. "Our parents have done the panels, backdrops and masks."
Long's favorite musical number is "The Lioness Hunt," as lionesses prepare to stalk and pounce on a gazelle, she said. "It's a cappella and in African dialect — no English."
That's "very powerful," as is Mary McLawhorn's preferred song, "They Live in You," which is reprised in the second act as "He Lives in You," said Long's co-director. Initially, King Mufasa tells his son, Simba, about their ancestors, with "They Live in You," but, later, it's Rafiki reminding Simba his dead father remains in his heart and strengthens him as he tries to regain the kingdom from his treacherous uncle Scar.
That song is the main reason North Whitfield Middle School seventh-grader Lindy Hester set her sights on Rafiki, she said. Her character can be "very stern at times, but she can also be empathetic with everyone, and she's everywhere" as the narrator of the action.
Hester adores "The Lion King," but "any show (at ACT), I'm here," she said. "I like how you can experience things (acting) you wouldn't otherwise, be characters you wouldn't be otherwise, and tell stories I want to be told."
Kersey has concentrated on giving his maximum focus to every scene, because "every scene you're in, you want to play it better" than before, he said. His highest hurdle has been portraying the twin pillars of Mufasa's personality: father and king.
"Obviously, I don't know about being a dad, but I've looked to how my dad is with me," he said. As for Mufasa's regal bearing, "you can always look at TV and movies."
Though she's performed in several community theater productions, as well as school plays, this is Lilli Sharp's first outing with the ACT.
Acting "is a chance to be someone else for a little while, to step out of your comfort zone," said Sharp, a Dalton Junior High School ninth-grader who is a member of the ensemble, as well as understudy for the roles of Rafiki and Timon. "I have fun in theater no matter what part I'm doing."
"The Lion King Jr," with choreography by Ashlyn Barnett and assistant direction from Dalton High School senior McKinley Kersey, opens on the Mashburn Stage in the Martin Theatre on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m., with additional 7:30 p.m. performances Sept. 11 and Sept. 16-18, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Sept. 12. More information on tickets, including how to purchase them, is available online at https://actdalton.org/ticketsmemberships.html.
The youngest member of the cast, Sadie McKeehan, is 7, while the oldest members are 15, and they are from Arden Forest School, Christian Heritage School, Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools and others, Long said.
"You name (the school), it's represented in the cast."
Though this is McKeehan's first theater experience, she'd gladly return for more, said the Westwood School second-grader. "I'm having a lot of fun here, singing and dancing."
