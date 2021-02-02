Technology helps Dalton Public Schools weather COVID-19 storm

Dalton Public Schools has made several technological adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve communication and learning for students, staff and families in the virtual realm.
When all students had to engage in distance learning for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year, the system quickly added a set of troubleshooting videos to the system's website to assist with tech questions, and if individuals still had concerns, there was a number to call on the website, said Stuart Davis, Dalton Public Schools' director of technology and telecommunications. Those queries were answered within 24 hours.
The system has moved to Zoom's education edition, which provides more options for teachers than the conventional Zoom and a secure environment, Davis said. "It's allowed teachers to manage classrooms in a more effective way."
MyVRSpot, a customizable video and digital media management solution built specifically for education, has "simplified streaming for us," he said. "We can publish and archive our live streams."
Securly "is our new web filter, (and) now every student and teacher device is filtered exactly the same," he said. "Before, we had two filters, one for home and one for school."
Securly also flags questionable searches — like websites about suicide, for example — and alerts school personnel, he said. While the vast majority of those searches have been for positive purposes, like school projects, a few revealed students "in a rough spot," and counselors were able to intervene.
The fact that Dalton Public Schools is a one-to-one system, meaning all students in kindergarten through 12th grade have access to learning devices, has also benefited students during the pandemic. For example, even for students who have opted for in-person education, Wednesdays remain virtual learning days for grades 6-12.
"We had a really healthy one-to-one program (already), and that was the biggest thing we could" have done, Davis told the Dalton Board of Education during a meeting Jan. 11. "We're very fortunate that we were able to provide every student a device last spring (when) many other districts were not able to do that," and because system officials had made it a priority, students, staff and parents had training on the devices, so the transition was smoother.
"We started that (one-to-one) initiative a number of years ago, (and) we’ve remained committed as a district to technology," with a major source of funding for these devices from the beginning being Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) dollars, Pat Holloway, the system's chief of staff, explained last year. "It has definitely been a blessing to already have the needed technology for our students during" this pandemic, and "it’s made all the difference for our students."
TADs
During a Jan. 11 work session of the board, Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell discussed a pair of new tax allocation districts (TADs) created by the City Council at the end of December, the first on Pleasant Grove Drive across from the new Hammond Creek Middle School, which is set to open for students this fall, and the second on Market Street near Dug Gap Road.
The school system will be able to opt in or out of any deals in those TADs, and both TADs should be "nice (assets) for our community," Campbell said.
Taxes a local government can collect for general purposes inside a TAD are frozen at what the property was worth when the TAD was created, with taxes collected on additional value dedicated to pay for infrastructure, land, buildings, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Development in an area can boost property values, Campbell said, noting, "I think we'll see tax base growth in the TADs and in the city in general."
For the TAD near Hammond Creek, "we're seeing some activity from out-of-state developers," so creation of the TAD there "is moving the needle a little bit," he said. As for Market Street, there's "a lot of interest from professional and retail," perhaps even multi-family units.
Board organization
During the year's first board meeting, Matt Evans was reelected chairman for 2021, while Palmer Griffin will continue as vice chair, and Tulley Johnson will remain treasurer. Evans and Griffin are each in their first four-year terms on the board, with those terms expiring at the end of this year, while Johnson, who has been on the board for two decades, will continue on at least through 2023.
