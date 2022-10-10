Volunteers and coordinators who helped make Teen Maze a success include, from left, James C. Reed, Whitfield County Sheriff's Office (WCSO); Sgt. David Saylors, Dalton Police Department; Tracie Simmons, Whitfield County Schools; Lt. Tammy Silvers and Deputies Nathan Centers and Ron Kirby, all of the WCSO; Albert Hill, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice; and Lt. Jesse Bond, Whitfield County Fire Department.