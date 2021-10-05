Due to COVID-19, rather than local high school sophomores coming to Teen Maze at the North Georgia Fairgrounds this year, the Teen Maze came to them at their schools.
"We want to give them as complete an experience as we can considering the circumstances" with COVID-19, said Jackie Taylor, lead social worker for Dalton Public Schools. "We know as teens go through life they're confronted with circumstances and have to make choices that can be dangerous and even deadly, and we want to give them information in a safe way so when confronted with situations in real life, they'll make a better choice."
Teen Maze aims to help teens "avoid some bad choices in the future, (because) we all want (them) to be happy, healthy and successful," said Whitfield County Family Connection coordinator Lori McDaniel. "Life is like a maze, (where) one wrong turn can knock you off path, but you can also get back on track."
Last week, students at high schools in Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools viewed a video that attempted to recreate elements of Teen Maze, which aims to illustrate the consequences of ill-advised youth decisions. Chris Sandy, who killed two people in a car wreck while driving drunk and then spent eight-and-a-half years in prison, visited schools, as well, to tell his story.
"I don't tell anyone what to do -- this is your life -- but these were my choices, and what I went through," Sandy told sophomores at Northwest Whitfield High School on Thursday. "Hopefully it'll help you on your journey."
"I really wish I would've done things differently," Sandy said. "I've sat where you are and thought 'It'll never happen to me,' but I had the wrong attitude and mentality about stuff."
"Everyone knows right and wrong, but sometimes we get caught up thinking we're smarter or we know better," he added. "We get caught up thinking about ourselves -- it's my life, my choice -- but there are people in your life (impacted by your choices, so) choices matter."
Teen Maze activities and information, as well as Sandy's address, emphasized the importance of making "smarter decisions," said Northwest sophomore Gavin Ollis. It's crucial to consider "the effect your actions have on someone else."
Sandy's wreck and prison sentence led to his family "falling apart," he said. His parents split up, his father died of a heart attack on the way home from visiting him in prison, and his younger sister -- who had previously idolized him -- became disillusioned.
It's critical to "think through things before you make life decisions," said Northwest sophomore Tristyn Sutton. "People can tell you 'Don't do this,' but until you see it, you don't know," and Teen Maze illustrates "the impact in a real-life situation" with Sandy.
Teen Maze "is impactful because it's not just someone telling you 'Don't do this or that,' but someone who has been through the process, who has lost," said Mandie Jones, Northwest's principal. "You can tell kids all day long, but showing them has a greater impact."
There are "consequences to everything you do," said sophomore Kinsley Johnston. Teen Maze "opens your eyes (to the fact) your decisions can have real consequences."
Facts and statistics were shared with students both through the Teen Maze video as well as via a Teen Maze booklet. For example, they learned:
• A driver is 23 times more likely to crash while texting than while being fully attentive.
• A death due to drunk driving occurs every 48 minutes in America.
• The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among those ages 16-19 than any other demographic.
• Only half of teen mothers achieve a high school diploma by age 22 compared with 90% of women who did not give birth during adolescence.
• Georgia ranks in the top 10 of states for the highest number of sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs), and nearly half of new STDs each year occur in those ages 15-24.
Information in the booklet was illuminating, with a list of average life expenses -- the Internal Revenue Service estimates average annual expenses for an American at nearly $31,000 -- standing out most to Sutton, she said.
"It's a lot of money."
The timing of Teen Maze is fortunate, because "we're starting to drive and make these decisions," Ollis said. "It shows you it really can happen to you, and hopefully we'll start a good life."
These students "are about to get their (driver's) licenses, and that is significant," Jones said. "Maybe they'll think more (after this) before they get behind the wheel."
With Teen Maze, "we think we're saving lives," Taylor said. "We hope we are."
