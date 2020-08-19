Teen sentenced to two years in prison, 18 years on probation for child molestation

A Dalton teen has been sentenced to two years in prison followed by 18 years on probation by Whitfield County Superior Court Judge William Boyett after pleading guilty to child molestation, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Robert William Nix, who was 16 when he pleaded guilty in March, will have to serve the first three years of probation on an ankle monitor, and must meet all of the "standard sex offender conditions," according to Poston.
Nix was indicted for rape, three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation and aggravated sodomy. The indictment for the count he pleaded guilty to said he committed an "immoral and indecent act" with a child under the age of 16 in January 2019.
A Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report said an investigation began after a deputy was sent to Hamilton Medical Center concerning a report of child molestation.
