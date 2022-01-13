Ten scouts from Whitfield/Murray achieve Eagle Scout Award

Ten Boy Scouts from Whitfield and Murray counties finished their Eagle Awards in 2021, marking the culmination of a long journey that starts at age 11 for most scouts and ends many years later.
Only 3% of entering scouts will complete their journey to Eagle. These scouts now join a prestigious group of professionals, politicians, sports figures and other celebrities who likewise have received their Eagle Award.
Many requirements must be completed in order to receive the Eagle Award. The scout must complete at least 21 merit badges; demonstrate leadership in the scout troop, school, community and/or church; and execute a project of significance to the community.
The scout must plan and supervise the project that must be first approved by an Eagle Board consisting of community adult leaders. The final step consists of the scout’s appearance in front of the board once again at which time the finished project and the scout’s entire scouting career is reviewed.
The recipients this year include Alexander Mocine, Gavon Willis, Mario Alfaro, Matthew Shaheen, Joseph Harris, Landon Bryant, Graham Hansen, Brock Ragsdale, Cael Poston and Christian Rivas.
The projects completed benefited the community’s churches, parks, schools and service missions.
Mocine’s project beautified Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church’s garden with a new shed and fruit trees.
Two projects were completed at Freedom Ranch with Willis constructing a shelter pavilion and Harris laying out a sensory trail including a horse bridge.
Lakeshore Park received a shelter and covered bench courtesy of Alfaro, while Hansen built a fish habitat at the new Rocky Face Ridge project.
Two area schools received projects with Poston completing an outdoor classroom at Cohutta Elementary while Rivas built four large outdoor benches at Park Creek School.
Bryant and Shaheen provided projects at Greater Works' housing project as they provided demolition work as warehouse space is readied for transitional apartments.
Ragsdale worked with Habitat for Humanity, landscaping a new home and also constructing a picnic table at the site.
All of these projects represent significant contributions to our community. Congratulations are in order for these outstanding young men as they transition to their next phase of life.
