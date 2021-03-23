Tennessee man charged with aggravated assault on Whitfield County deputy

A Cleveland, Tennessee, man has been charged with aggravated assault on an officer for a Nov. 5, 2020, incident in which he almost struck a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy with his vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 2545 E. Walnut Ave. in Dalton, according to an incident report.
Michael James Flowers, 45, of 315 Northwest Circle-58, was charged Thursday by the sheriff’s office with aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. He remained in the Whitfield County jail Monday evening.
According to the sheriff's office incident report, a deputy was sent to the Walmart around 6:18 p.m. about a shoplifting that had already happened.
The report said a store loss prevention employee called 911 and reported that Flowers and a woman had "removed a security device to remove (two) Hart lithium ion rechargeable batteries valued at $79" and left the store with them.
"While removing the security device, one of the individuals left their phone on the shelf," the report said.
The report said the loss prevention officer recovered the phone and shortly after received a call from Flowers saying it was his. The employee told Flowers he could come back and get it.
The deputy arrived at the store and entered through the rear as advised by the loss prevention officer. As he approached the front of the store, the employee began jumping and waving at him and shouting, "They're trying to leave in a white car," according to the report.
The report said the deputy ran out the door and saw Flowers getting into the driver's side of a white Oldsmobile and a female getting into the passenger side. The deputy placed himself "in front of the hood" and told Flowers to turn off the engine "numerous times" and for both to get out of the car. The report said Flowers stared at the deputy, while the female yelled "Go, go, go."
The report said the deputy saw Flowers "shift the transmission into an unknown gear." The deputy shouted at him to put the car into park and get out. The report said the deputy feared Flowers "was about to run him over with the vehicle." The deputy approached the passenger side and tried to "remove the female."
"At that moment, Mr. Flowers accelerated aggressively out of the parking spot, almost striking" the deputy, the report said.
The report said Flowers also almost struck a vehicle in the parking lot as he tried to get away, "reaching extremely high rates of speed in a busy parking lot." The deputy ran after the car on foot to get its tag number and called it in. The car came back as belonging to Flowers.
The woman had tried to claim the phone, but refused to identity herself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.