Tennessee man dead after chase that began in Dalton

A chase that began early Sunday morning in Dalton left an East Ridge, Tennessee, man dead after his car was struck by a Georgia State Patrol vehicle in a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver in Catoosa County, according to law enforcement reports.
The driver of the vehicle that was being chased, Jeffrey Thomas, 24, was "ejected and suffered fatal injuries," according to a Georgia State Patrol public information director.
The public information director said in an email that at 2:26 a.m. Sunday the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a silver BMW passenger car on Interstate 75 North. The sheriff's office asked for help from the Georgia State Patrol.
"A trooper responded and took the primary position" in the chase in Catoosa County. The trooper performed a PIT maneuver on the BMW near mile marker 351 "to terminate the pursuit. The BMW traveled off the roadway, striking a guardrail and overturned."
A Dalton Police Department incident report said earlier in the morning a DPD officer spotted an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Oyster Pub restaurant at 933 Market St. The officer found the "vehicle did not have valid insurance and that the Tennessee temporary tag did not return to the vehicle," according to the report. That officer and a second officer who responded saw an "assault rifle sitting (on) the back seat floorboard of the vehicle."
The first officer left to respond to a call, leaving the second officer to watch the vehicle. As the restaurant began to close that officer saw an African American man enter the vehicle. As the vehicle left the parking lot onto Market Street that officer had another car between his car and the vehicle. A vehicle driven by a police department lieutenant followed the suspect vehicle. When the vehicle turned west onto Walnut Avenue both police officers turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to make a traffic stop.
"The suspect vehicle then made an evasive action onto the northbound exit ramp onto I-75," the report said. The officers turned off their lights and sirens and told dispatch the vehicle was "fleeing" and to issue a BOLO (be on the lookout) "to the surrounding county."
One of the officers continued onto I-75 and was able to keep the vehicle in sight. The report said units from the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol tried to make a stop but the "vehicle again began to flee." The officer left the interstate "and was later advised that Georgia State Patrol had ended the chase."
According to a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report, the speed of the vehicle being pursued was at one time 105 miles per hour on I-75 and then 112 miles per hour. The report said the vehicle was "making improper lane changes, speeding and driving reckless."
The Georgia State Patrol public information director said the agency's "Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this crash investigation."
