Tennessee man gets probation for vehicular homicide in crash that killed Dalton resident

A Harrison, Tennessee, man has been sentenced by Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Scott Minter to 12 months probation after pleading guilty Wednesday to second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to obey a traffic control device in connection with a three-vehicle accident in Whitfield County that killed a Dalton man, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Kenneth James Blevins must also pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs and surcharges, perform 100 hours community service, pay $1,000 restitution and complete a state-approved defensive driving course at his expense as part of a negotiated plea deal. Under Georgia law, second-degree vehicular homicide is a non-intentional death resulting from a traffic violation other than DUI, reckless driving, fleeing from police and a handful of other violations. It is a misdemeanor punishable by no more than a year in jail.
Poston said he "can’t think of a misdemeanor vehicular homicide that’s gotten jail time in the last 28 years unless it was run consecutive to some other charge."
Thomas Brown, 72, died in the three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and V.D. Parrott Parkway on Sept. 11, 2019.
According to the Dalton Police Department, a silver GMC Sonoma pickup truck was traveling north on V.D. Parrott Parkway, apparently attempting to turn west onto Walnut Avenue at the same time that a white Kia passenger car driven by Blevins was traveling east on Walnut Avenue.
Those two vehicles collided in the intersection, and the impact sent the Kia into a motorcycle Brown was riding that was in the westbound lanes of Walnut Avenue.
Poston said Blevins "admitted in court that he ran the red light and was at fault and was remorseful about what happened and apologized to the family. He had no significant prior criminal or traffic history."
