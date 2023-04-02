All of us know someone with one of the many heart diagnoses such as arrhythmia, heart valve complications, coronary artery disease or congestive heart failure.
Many families have been touched by a family member who has experienced sudden cardiac arrest. The Wood family is one such family. Terry Q. Wood, who passed away in 2005, was a local businessman who loved tennis. To honor his memory, a group of his friends introduced the Terry Wood Memorial Doubles Championships, with a goal to enhance cardiac care at Hamilton Medical Center.
“With the foundation focusing its fundraising efforts toward the development of Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, the Terry Wood Tournament takes on new meaning,” said Jane Snipes, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation executive director. “We are committed not only to raising much-needed funds for the exceptional cardiovascular team and programs at Hamilton, but also to educating our community about the importance of heart health. Heart disease is, and will remain for the foreseeable future, the number one killer of adults in the U.S. We are aligning our mission of promoting health education with one of the greatest healthcare needs in our community — reversing heart disease. Our physicians agree that 80% of heart disease is preventable. With that knowledge, we can affect change in our families and our communities if we choose a heart healthy lifestyle.”
The 2023 Terry Wood Memorial Doubles Tennis Championships are April 20-23 at the Lakeshore Park Tennis Complex in Dalton. Entry fee is $40 per player for men’s and ladies’ doubles, 18 and older, and $30 per player, singles only matches for the junior division which includes high school and middle school players.
To kick off the tournament, a family cookout is the evening of Friday, April 21. All registrants receive a Terry Wood Memorial Doubles Championship T-shirt. Entry deadline is Friday, April 14. Entry forms are available at Lakeshore Park or by emailing North Georgia Tennis Association at nogta6@gmail.com.
