Testing and contact tracing are weapons against the spread of COVID-19

As the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect the county, state and nation, accurate, fast testing for the virus remains crucial, as does the knowledge gained through contact tracing.
"Anyone in Georgia who wants free COVID-19 testing may get tested," said Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District.
Those interested in receiving a test at the Whitfield or Murray County Health Departments, or any of the four other counties under the North Georgia Health District — Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer and Pickens — can contact the call center at (888) 881-1474 for registration and to arrange an appointment; in Georgia, first responders do not have to register prior to being tested for COVID-19.
The Whitfield County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing every week, Monday through Saturday, and generally testing times on Saturdays are from 9 a.m. to noon, with weekday testing offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but those times are scheduled to change depending on various factors, King said. Residents are urged to refer to the regularly updated COVID-19 testing schedule posted on the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org — click on the "COVID-19 Information for North Georgians" banner.
The Georgia Department of Public Health offers COVID-19 testing for free, so no form of payment or health insurance is required, and test results are generally returned within three to five days, King said. "Public Health is only one among multiple providers of COVID-19 testing in Whitfield County," and the health department has provided "hundreds" of daily tests.
At White’s Pediatrics, “we’ve had a few cases” of COVID-19 in patients, but “not a high number, thankfully,” said Dr. Jeffeory White, who began practicing in Dalton nearly four decades ago. “Several patients were tested” due to symptoms of coronavirus, “but those turned out negative.”
White’s Pediatrics does offer testing, but on a limited basis, only for those exhibiting symptoms and/or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, he said. White’s Pediatrics “is on the cusp” of procuring a molecular test that can provide same-day results, perhaps as quickly as 15 minutes, and “we hope to offer that soon.”
The molecular test is also “more accurate” than the current test, which is paramount to White, he said. “It had to be accurate, not just fast.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had 922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks and 3,272 cases overall, with 27 deaths attributed to the coronavirus and 153 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County has 3,126 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a number of cases per 100,000 residents that is the 13th highest among Georgia's 159 counties (exceeded by Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Chattahoochee, Coffee, Colquitt, Early, Echols, Hancock, Randolph, Stewart and Terrell).
Contact tracing
Contact tracing is a critical component of battling the pandemic, and it's a labor-intensive process that requires cooperation from the public.
The North Georgia Health District employs 48 contract tracers, 28 of whom are bilingual, King said. "We do have a large Hispanic population in Whitfield County," and roughly 60% of positive tests have been Hispanic individuals, but "as long as we have accurate contact information, we have been successful with this community" in terms of contact tracing.
Virginia Luna, who is immersed in Dalton's Latino community through her work as Dalton High School's lead English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher, believes limits on information have in some instances created confusion and fear regarding the coronavirus among local Latinos.
"There's a lack of access to information," Luna said. That leads to "misinformation in the community."
White’s Pediatrics has been educating patients and families about the coronavirus, because there’s a lot of “confusing, controversial and inconsistent information out there,” White said. Fortunately, “we have a great setup to educate our patients,” ranging from handouts to phone calls.
The process
When a person is identified as a COVID-19 case, a contract tracer seeks to interview that individual and provides that person with parameters that define "close contact," King said. Close contact includes "living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19; caring for a sick person with COVID-19; being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer; or being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19" (for example, being coughed on, kissing, sharing utensils, etc.).
The contact tracer utilizes the information provided to start the process of contacting people identified as close contacts, King said. "They ask that the (person with COVID-19) let the close contacts know they have been identified and to expect a call from our office."
"We make two phone calls at different times and leave messages if the option is available," said Sherry Gregory, the infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District. "If we do not connect with the close contact, we will send a text letting them know we are trying to contact them, (as well as) how to contact us," and if there's no response from either phone attempts or texts, "we will mail a letter."
"We provide them with the information they will receive during our initial conversation with the contact, (and) if at all possible, we remain on the line with them until they receive their text notification from the state," Gregory said. "Occasionally, it takes longer than expected, but the contact knows what to expect and is assured it is legitimate. They will not receive a random text message from (the Georgia Department of Public Health) without someone talking with them first."
In this district, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 "seem to be doing well with disclosing their close contacts," King said. "A large portion of the close contacts in our district" respond positively and participate.
However, "we also have those who refuse to participate," she said. "We still provide the information and education related to their close contact."
Dalton Public Schools is hiring a coronavirus prevention and response coordinator for the new school year to help the system with a variety of needs related to COVID-19, including contact tracing. Dalton Public Schools already has a contract with the Whitfield County Health Department for nurses, so the coronavirus prevention and response coordinator will be added to that existing agreement.
"We know people are going to get" coronavirus at some point during the year, but handling and responding to those cases will be key, Superintendent Tim Scott explained late last month. "We're not promised a virus-free environment."
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.