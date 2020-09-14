Logic and accuracy testing of the voting equipment to be used for the Nov. 3 election is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. in the elections office in the Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St., Suite K. Testing continues daily until complete.
Testing of machines for Nov. 3 election starts Monday
Submitted by the Whitfield County Board of Elections
