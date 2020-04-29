Testing of voting machines in Whitfield County starts Monday

Testing of the equipment that will be used in Whitfield County for the June 9 general primaries and presidential preference primary will start on Monday and continue daily until completed. The testing will take place in the Board of Elections and Registrar office in the courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St., suite K, Dalton.

