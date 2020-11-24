Testing on Whitfield County voting machines starts Monday

Testing of the voting equipment that will be used in the Jan. 5 runoff elections for the U.S. Senate from Georgia will begin Monday at 9 a.m. in the elections office in the Whitfield County courthouse at 205 N. Selvidge St., Suite K, Dalton, and will continue daily until complete.
Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats.
Republican incumbent David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff for the second Senate seat.
