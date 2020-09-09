The Texas fugitive who has been the subject of a three-day manhunt after shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday night has been captured.
Dalton Potter, 29, was captured late Wednesday night in Resaca.
There were approximately 100 law enforcement officers searching for Potter, according to Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood. Chitwood said Potter shot an unidentified civilian earlier Wednesday. The victim was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
In a tweet, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that after receiving a warrant, it searched a utility trailer being pulled by Potter at the time he was stopped by Deputy Darrell Hackney.
"Explosives were found in the trailer that will be destroyed by the GBI Bomb Disposal Unit," the tweet said.
A second suspect in the shooting, Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was arrested Monday.
Hosmer is charged with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is in the Whitfield County jail.
Preliminary information indicates that Potter was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a stolen utility trailer, according to the GBI, which the sheriff's office asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. During the traffic stop of Potter at 11:40 p.m, he fired numerous gunshots at Hackney from inside his vehicle. Hackney was struck by gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.
Hackney and responding Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped, driving south on I-75. Potter wrecked the truck, and the stolen trailer was located on I-75 South near the Whitfield/Gordon county line and the West Nance Springs Road overpass.
Potter escaped into the woods. A “Blue Alert” was issued for Potter’s capture. He faces a charge of aggravated assault.
Hosmer was found in the woods off of Henry Owens Road near the crash site.
Chitwood said Hackney was taken to Hamilton Medical Center as a precaution but he was released. The deputy had bruising and blistering on his lower right rib cage, Chitwood said.
"He's fine," Chitwood said. "This is his off week on rotation. As of right now, he is scheduled to come back and work next week."
