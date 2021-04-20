Texas man sentenced for meth and theft; was traveling with fellow Texan who shot Whitfield deputy

A Texas man who was traveling with a man who shot a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy after being stopped on I-75 in September 2020 pleaded guilty to possession of meth and theft of a trailer, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Jonathan Gerald Hosmer was sentenced in Superior Court to two years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by six years probation.
Hosmer is banished from the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties) during his probation.
"We anticipate that the state of Texas will come get him at some point to face some burglary charges there," said Poston.
Dalton Lee Potter, also of Texas, pleaded guilty in February to aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by bringing stolen property into the state and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks as part of a negotiated plea agreement to 25 years in prison.
According to a previous press release from Poston:
On Sept. 6, 2020, Potter was driving south on I-75 heading from the Chattanooga area to Florida with Hosmer as a passenger. The vehicle was pulling a cargo trailer that had recently been stolen in Tennessee.
An automated system at the weigh station in Catoosa County picked up the trailer's tag and identified it as stolen. That information was relayed to the Georgia State Patrol, which notified the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Chip Hackney and Adrian Gomez stopped the vehicle in the south end of Whitfield County.
Hackney approached the driver's side of the vehicle as Gomez covered the passenger side. Potter produced a handgun and fired several shots in Hackney's direction, one of which struck Hackney in the back. Hackney's ballistic vest took the impact and saved his life.
Gomez returned fire, and one round struck the passenger side front tire of Potter's vehicle. Potter attempted to flee, but due to the damaged tire was not able to make it more than a mile or so before being forced off the road.
Potter and Hosmer fled on foot into a wooded area.
Hosmer was arrested two days later without incident and cooperated with authorities. Potter was arrested on Sept. 10 after a shooting between Potter and a private citizen in Gordon County.
