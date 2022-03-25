Before Dalton was the Carpet Capital of the World it was known for the colorful bedspreads that were made locally and sold along Peacock Alley, U.S. Highway 41.
And before it was home to the bedspread industry, Dalton was the home of numerous cotton mills.
On Thursday, local officials gathered outside the old Crown Mill on Chattanooga Avenue for the ribbon cutting for the Textile Heritage Tour, a driving tour honoring the area's manufacturing history.
Built in 1885, the Crown Mill was the first major industrial facility in Dalton and one of the first cotton mills in this area of the state. The mill quickly grew to employ hundreds of people and was expanded several times during the next 20 years. Now the site of apartments and retail, the mill is one of eight stops on the driving tour.
"The tour will start at the freight depot downtown," said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism for Dalton and Whitfield County who directs the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Dalton Convention Center. The CVB created the tour. The depot, just off Morris Street, is home to a CVB visitors center.
"That is also the site of the Bandy Heritage Center (for Northwest Georgia) textile museum, which will give people an overview of the area's manufacturing history, and they can navigate the tour at their leisure," Thigpen said.
The eight stops on the tour are:
- The freight depot, built in 1911 and renovated by the city of Dalton in 2009.
- Cabin Craft Bedspread at the corner of East Morris Street and Glenwood Avenue. Cabin Craft was a major player in the mechanization of the bedspread industry.
- The former Manly Jail Works on Glenwood Avenue. Now, Manly Steel, the company made equipment for the textile industry.
- The Atcooga School on South Thornton Avenue. Founded in 1925 by the American Thread Co. and jointly operated by the company and the Whitfield County Board of Education, the school educated children of the company's workers.
- The Old Beckler's Chenille on South Dixie Highway.
- The Crown Mill Store on Chattanooga Avenue, a store operated by the Crown Mill for its workers.
- The Crown Mill.
- Morgan Chenille in Tunnel Hill. Once one of the busiest bedspread stores on Peacock Alley, and one of the last to close.
"Unfortunately, while Crown Mill and the company store and Manly Jail Works are still here, many of these buildings are no longer around," Thigpen said.
But there are signs on or near the sites with information about the locations.
"This is just phase one," said Thigpen. "Phase two is going to include some documentary materials to get deeper into the story. We hope to do some interviews with some of the surviving entrepreneurs from the carpet industry."
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member John Thomas said he was pleased to see the area's history preserved and honored by the trail.
"We have a great history," he said. "This is a great idea, and I hope we can expand on it."
Thigpen thanked the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, Dalton Public Works and Whitfield County Public Works for their help in creating the trail.
"This is an effort to preserve our history and to honor those who laid the groundwork for the multibillion-dollar carpet industry," Thigpen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.