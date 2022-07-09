Dalton-based Textile Rubber & Chemical Company has awarded this year’s Joseph E. Willard Scholarship to Michael Jacob Wright. Wright is a recent graduate of Mauldin High School in Mauldin, South Carolina, and plans to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia where he will major in biology.
Wright is the son of Cyrus and Karla Wright and the brother of Kara Brown, Cyrus, Tyler, Ryan and Kyle Wright. Cyrus has been employed as operations manager at Textile Rubber & Chemical’s Tiarco Chemical Division in Greenville, South Carolina, for two years.
Wright is the thirty-eighth recipient of the Willard Memorial Scholarship, which was established in 1984 in memory of Joe Willard, a long-time assistant and close friend to company founder and chairman Harvey Howalt.
Textile Rubber awards the Willard Scholarship each year to a deserving child of one of its employees.
The full scholarship pays four years of college tuition, room and board within the University of Georgia system, or an amount equivalent for out-of-state recipients.
