Dalton-based Textile Rubber & Chemical Company has awarded this year’s Ray N. Taylor Memorial Scholarship to Abigail Campos. She is a recent graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School and plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall, majoring in digital animation.
Campos is the daughter of Edgar and Deysi Campos and the sister of Alex and Ricky Campos. Edgar has been with Perpetual Machine, a division of Textile Rubber & Chemical Company, for 11 years.
Campos is the ninth recipient of the Ray N. Taylor Memorial Scholarship, which was established in 2013 in memory of Ray Taylor, a long-time president and close friend to company founder Harvey Howalt. Textile Rubber awards the Taylor scholarship each year to a deserving child of one of its employees. The full scholarship pays four years of college tuition, room and board within the University of Georgia system, or an amount equivalent for out-of-state recipients.
