Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. has awarded this year’s Joseph E. Willard Scholarship to Katelyn Ball. Ball is a recent graduate of Sonoraville High School in Calhoun and plans to attend the University of North Georgia where she will major in early childhood education.
Ball is the daughter of Chris and Jessica Ball and the sister of Chloe and Julie Ball. Chris has been employed as maintenance manager at Textile Rubber & Chemical’s Tiarco Chemical Division.
Katelyn Ball is the thirty-ninth recipient of the Willard Memorial Scholarship which was established in 1984 in memory of Joe Willard, a longtime assistant and close friend to company founder and chairman Harvey Howalt. Textile Rubber awards the Willard scholarship each year to a deserving child of one of its employees. The full scholarship pays four years of college tuition, room and board within the University of Georgia system, or an amount equivalent for out-of-state recipients.
