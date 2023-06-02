Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. has awarded this year’s Ray N. Taylor Memorial Scholarship to Hector Santiago, a recent graduate of Dalton High School who plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall, majoring in computer science.
Santiago is the son of Nayelena Gauna, Juan Gauna Saucedo (stepfather) and Hector Santiago, he is the brother of Isabella and Emilia Gauna. Juan has been with Advanced Color Technologies, a division of Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., for five years.
Hector Santiago is the tenth recipient of the Ray N. Taylor Memorial Scholarship which was established in 2013 in memory of Ray Taylor, a longtime president and close friend to company founder Harvey Howalt. Textile Rubber will award the Taylor scholarship each year to a deserving child of one of its employees. The full scholarship pays four years of college tuition, room and board within the University of Georgia system, or an amount equivalent for out-of-state recipients.
