TextMyGov allows Whitfield County residents to report problems at parks and with roads with a text message

See something. Text something.
Whitfield County residents who see a culvert under a county road that is blocked or an issue at a county park can now report the problem quickly at any time of the day and on any day of the week. The Public Works Department is using a software program called TextMyGov, which allows citizens to ask questions or report problems to their local government. Whitfield County residents can text the Public Works Department at (706) 222-7811.
"You just text the word 'Hi,'" said Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt. "It will ask you 'Roads or parks?' because we maintain the roads and the parks. If you text, say, 'roads,' it will ask you to categorize it and text back tree, pothole, sign, drainage or trash. Once you text that, it will ask you for the location and your name."
Hunt said the software will then place the report into the department's service request system.
"We get a lot of phone calls, and we have to type them in. We get a lot of emails, and we have to type them in," he said. "This goes straight into our service request system in the format we use. It's very handy for us, and I think it will be useful for the people of Whitfield County. I think over time, people will use this more and more."
Some Whitfield County residents said they weren't aware of the TextMyGov system but after hearing about it said they believe it is a good idea.
"If you see something in the evening you might forget to call the next morning, you can text it right way," said Karen Vega.
