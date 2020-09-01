'Thank God, we're back': Whitfield County Schools students hope for normalcy amid pandemic

Sabrina Carrillo was wearing a "Greetings from Senior World: Our Last Ride" T-shirt on Monday, the first day of school, at Southeast Whitfield High School.
"We're giving up so much of our senior year as it is," Carrillo said, because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). "We want to take advantage of as much as we can."
Seniors Carrillo, Shelby Hearn and Abby Wright all said they'd attend school in-person five days a week, if they could, but they're glad to have at least some in-person time, rather than complete virtual learning.
While elementary and middle school students in Whitfield County Schools are attending classes in-person five days a week from the start, except for those who chose complete virtual learning, high school students are attending in-person twice each week and learning virtually the other three days. Whitfield County Schools shifted to distance learning in mid-March and continued that for the final two months of the last academic term because of the pandemic.
"Not being face-to-face really took a mental toll on a lot of us," Hearn said. "I like being here and seeing everyone."
"We want the classic senior year, those big, monumental things," including sports senior nights, which were lost for spring sports due to the pandemic, Carrillo said. "That's something you look forward to since freshman year, (because) you want to be out on that field and hear your name called."
Without those types of senior milestones, there's no sense of "closure," Wright said. "Shelby and I both do drama, and we want to do our shows."
"I hope we can have a prom," Wright added. "Last year, a lot of us had already bought suits and dresses," only for the dance to be canceled because of the pandemic.
"I want a normal graduation at the (Dalton Convention Center)," Hearn said. The class of 2020 had several ceremonies over multiple days on the high school's football field due to the pandemic.
At Southeast, 530 of the 1,400-strong student body elected virtual learning, Principal Denise Pendley said. Of the remaining 870 or so, half attended Monday as part of a Monday-Wednesday group, while the other half will debut today as part of a Tuesday-Thursday cohort.
Gathering in crowds is discouraged, said Wright. Often, students would visit in the gym before the school day officially started, and "that's been a way to get to know people" in other classes and of other ages, but that's been eliminated, at least for the time being.
Still, "we're here, in person, at least," Wright said. "That's what matters to me."
"I've talked to a lot of our seniors, and they're excited," Pendley said. The prevailing sentiment has been "Thank God, we're back."
"We hope it's not too different for the kids," said Kris Horsley, communications specialist for the school system, of the new school year.
"We want to make it feel as much like normal school, but we also want it to be safe," said Tim Wright, Pleasant Grove Elementary's principal. "Our goal this year is to make school as close to the same as we can for students."
"We're trying to stay positive in a world that is kind of negative right now," said Leia Vaughn, who teaches gifted seventh-graders at New Hope Middle School. "That's one thing we can do here."
Dedicated faculty members have made the opening of the school year smoother, said Pendley. For example, tech-savvy staff members took the lead and taught others, so they could all be better virtual teachers for students learning online for some or part of this year.
And educators are intent on providing the same robust instruction virtually that they do in the classrooms face to face, she said. "They are setting up lots of Google Meets, especially on Fridays, to make sure" no one is falling behind.
Becky Price, a third-grade teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary, has to focus on maintaining virtual teaching along with her in-person students, she said. Fortunately, "Whitfield County Schools has given us everything we need to work out scheduling.''
By keeping virtual instruction as close to classroom education as possible, "we're prepared if we all have to go virtual," or if a student returns to the classroom after spending several weeks in virtual school, Tim Wright said. "We can adapt."
Rather than beginning the year for students on Aug. 7, the system delayed to the month's final day, and that was a godsend for staff members, said Tim Wright, who is in his first year as principal of Pleasant Grove after spending the past two-plus-decades at Cohutta Elementary. "With the extra time, we were able to prepare a much more rigorous virtual" program for virtual students, so "I'm glad we had the extra time."
"It's hard work to do virtual (education) well, but this has made us better educators," he said. Through the process, "we've seen there are some things we can do differently."
Among them, meal service has been altered due to the pandemic.
At Pleasant Grove, for example, rather than students having their fingers scanned, staff members utilized a pen-and-paper checklist as children got their breakfasts Monday morning, Horsley said. Additionally, instead of serving breakfast in the cafeteria, which was traditionally the model, breakfast is now ''grab and go."
Only a small group of students will eat in the cafeteria each day, with others in their classrooms or outdoors, she said. "They'll swap at the end of each week."
And those who are in the cafeteria can spread out, as 36% of the school's students are starting the year virtually, Tim Wright said.
For Vaughn, her classroom's size makes it easier for her to socially distance her students.
"I have a large classroom, so it's not a problem for me," she said. "I'm very fortunate."
Though arrivals for the first day of school can be tricky with the mix of buses, parents and student-drivers, that process "went very well" on Monday, Pendley said. "We had a ton of faculty get here early to show kids where to go."
"It's usually crazy" trying to drive into the parking lot, but that wasn't the case Monday, Tim Wright said. Typically, "you expect to wait 20-30 minutes" in line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.