'Thank God, we're back': Whitfield County Schools students hope for normalcy amid pandemic

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Considering that Whitfield County Schools allowed students to opt for complete virtual learning, as well as the fact that only half of the system's in-person high school students are attending classes in buildings each day, there was plenty of room to social distance on Monday, the first day of school, in a math class at Southeast Whitfield High School. "It really makes a huge difference," said Southeast's principal, Denise Pendley.