Thanks to an anonymous donor, ACT awards scholarships to seven high school seniors

In a spring unlike any other, where high school seniors have been denied so many hallmarks due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an anonymous donor stepped up to provide scholarships to all seven applicants who applied for Artistic Civic Theatre scholarships.
"This is a one-time deal; in the future, everyone who applies won't get one, but in this unique situation, we wanted to bring something positive," said Rob Thompson, ACT managing director. All seven have been involved in ACT for several years, they're all exceptional "in the classroom, in school, and in the community," and "they have the respect of everyone."
Dalton High School's Megan Robertson received the $500 Danny Dantzler Memorial Scholarship. Cole Cooper, Sydney Holloway, Raymundo Moncayo, Lily Rehberg and Austin Rogers, all of Dalton High, and Carter Gee, of Northwest Whitfield High School, also received $500 ACT scholarships.
"I'm very grateful for this opportunity, and I've loved working with ACT," Robertson said. ACT is a "welcoming" institution that embraces newcomers, rather than discouraging them.
"I was so nervous to audition" in 2015 for her first ACT show, "Legally Blonde Jr.," but she was readily accepted, she said. In fact, "I was encouraged to do more."
ACT hopes to recognize all the scholarship winners on a performance night for "Singin' in the Rain Jr." this summer, Thompson said. "That is our goal."
Robertson has worked backstage for ACT productions such as "The Pirates of Penzance" and "Guys and Dolls" in addition to on-stage performances in "The Wizard of Oz," "Mary Poppins Jr." and the aforementioned "Legally Blonde Jr."
"I like being on stage more, but I was able to see the other side of it backstage, and I'm grateful for that," she said. "I love theater."
The Danny Dantzler Memorial Scholarship was established "in loving memory of beloved ACT actor, volunteer and board member Danny Dantzler," according to ACT. "This scholarship award is presented each year to deserving high school graduates who have dedicated and shared their talents, time and commitment to ACT and ACT's Children's Theatre Wing, ACT2."
Robertson, president of Dalton High School's drama club, is "a leader who has worked incredibly hard," said Wes Phinney, head of the Dalton High School drama department. "I can't say enough about her, and I'm going to miss her."
