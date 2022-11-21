• The city of Dalton Public Works Department is closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. To ensure all city residents receive a garbage and recycling pickup for the week, routes will be completed as follows:
— Tuesday and Thursday's garbage and recycling are picked up on Tuesday.
— Wednesday and Friday's garbage and recycling are picked up on Wednesday.
• City of Dalton offices are closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours of operation for its four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations are the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center; McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta; Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face; and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton. All locations close early Wednesday and are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., including the McGaughey Chapel location that is normally closed on Wednesdays. All four sites are closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. All locations are open Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and resume normal hours. For more information, visit www.DWSWA.org or call (706) 277-2545.
• The city of Varnell garbage service runs Wednesday for the week of Thanksgiving. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
• Varnell City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
