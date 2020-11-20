Thanksgiving holiday closings, garbage pickup schedules

The City of Dalton's Public Works Department is closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be affected. To ensure all homes get garbage and recycling service that week, collection will be on the following schedule:
• Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday garbage and recycling will be picked up on the regular schedule.
• Thursday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday.
• Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday.
The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced holiday hours. All locations — the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton — will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday including the McGaughey Chapel location that is normally closed on Wednesdays. All sites will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. All locations will reopen on Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and resume normal hours. For more information, visit www.dwswa.org or call (706) 277-2545.
All Whitfield County government offices are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Varnell City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The city trash service will run on Friday. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
