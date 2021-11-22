Thanksgiving holiday closings, rescheduled garbage pickup dates

• City of Dalton offices are closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Public Works Department will not pick up garbage and recycling on those days. To make sure all city residents receive their garbage and recycling collections for the week, the routes have been re-scheduled as follows:
— Thursday's garbage and recycling pickups are Tuesday.
— Friday's garbage and recycling pickups are Wednesday.
Garbage and recycling pickup on Tuesday and Wednesday is on the regular schedule.
• The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The 24-hour outage line — (706) 278-1313 —is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Regular business hours resume Monday at 8 a.m.
• Varnell City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the week of Thanksgiving, the city of Varnell trash truck runs its route on Friday. For more information, (706) 694-8800.
• Whitfield County administrative offices are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
