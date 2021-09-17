'That is my love': Whitfield County Schools' Special Education director lives to help youth

Living in a tepee in the mountains of Pennsylvania three decades ago, Ruthie Rule realized she wanted to spend her life working with youth, especially those facing challenges.
"I'm drawn to these kids — something about helping them with their personal struggles is appealing to me — and I really get a lot of joy from them," said Rule, Whitfield County Schools' Special Education director. "That is my love."
"There is no 'perfect child,' (just like) there are no 'perfect people,'" Rule said. "We all struggle — we all have things we need to work on — and children with special needs" are no different.
Rule's "reputation in the state has earned her placement on several state committees, (and) her expertise also made her an excellent board member for the Anna Shaw Children's Institute," which serves children with developmental delays, including autism, said Judy Gilreath, who was superintendent of Whitfield County Schools when Rule was promoted to director of Special Education in April. "We are so pleased that we had someone of her caliber working in our district and able to step into this important position."
A native Tennessean, Rule majored in English at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with designs on being a writer, but while working in a restaurant she one day found herself "sitting at my grandmother's table, wanting to do something meaningful with my life."
So, she took a job with Vision Quest and hopped on a bus to Pennsylvania, where she was a "tepee parent" to youth battling an array of difficulties, from social and/or emotional struggles to "conduct disorders," she said. At Vision Quest, "they take a Native American approach to rehabilitation, and they have impressive" results.
With her new direction, Rule obtained a master's in special education from the University of Tennessee, and while attending college in Knoxville she worked a pair of jobs, the first at a group home for teenagers with intellectual disorders and autism spectrum disorders and the second with a preschooler with autism.
At the group home, where she fulfilled a parental role similar to the one she had with Vision Quest, "you become 'their person,'" she said. In the latter, she utilized applied behavior analysis and other immersive behavior strategies with a child from ages 2-4.
After graduation, she was offered "my dream job" with Whitfield County Schools as a middle school teacher in a self-contained classroom for students with emotional behavior disorders, she said. After four years in that role, she became a coordinator in the school system's Special Education department, and she's now in her 24th year with Whitfield County Schools.
Special education is "very broad," as it includes students who may just fall into the designation based on assessments, to students with the most serious disabilities, she said. Though the preference is to have children in a "general education setting," and, if necessary, make adjustments for them, such as using a co-teaching model, students with more severe disabilities can require more attention and individualization, even "a separate classroom they stay in all day."
During her decades in special education, "the biggest change has been more accountability on curriculum and testing," accountability for students and for their instructors, she said. "We can't exclude students with disabilities from state exams or state-directed curriculum," although those exams and curriculum are "modified" when appropriate.
"The expectations for these students have risen, but that's a good thing, because time and time again they show us they can exceed our expectations," she said. "Our goal for all students is (graduation) and employability."
"That always starts with assessment," which can determine whether a child should be placed in special education and what level of services he or she may require, she said. Staff and students develop Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for students and set "reasonable goals."
Nearly 2,000 Whitfield County Schools students receive special education services, approximately 16% of the total student body, in line with the national average, she said. That figure has crept up in recent years, both locally and nationally, as "we're doing a better job of identifying (things like) autism spectrum disorder and other behavioral disorders than we did 25 years ago, when some of those children might have fallen through the cracks."
Whitfield County Schools' Special Education department employs roughly 160 teachers and 100 paraprofessionals, she said.
"Our teachers and staff are our greatest resource."
Rule "is an outstanding teacher for our students and a mentor for special education teachers," said Gilreath, who concluded her superintendent tenure June 30. "She has a wealth of knowledge and is able to share this knowledge in such a kind and clear way."
Rule, who has a 13-year-old son James with her husband Bill, succeeded Sarah Barnhardt, who retired April 1, and "those are big shoes to fill, (because) she was amazing," Rule said. "She was always calm under pressure and kept a good sense of humor even when times were tough."
Rule thought "the budget" would be her steepest learning curve as director, because "we have so many different funding sources," but her administrative assistant, Lynn Keener, "is a genius with the budget, and I have a strong team of coordinators around me," she said. "You need to have the best coordinators who build teacher leaders (and make this work) enjoyable for everyone."
Though special education can be difficult, "you just have to find the right person," she said. "They have to have something in their heart that says 'This job is for me,' and we seek those people out."
