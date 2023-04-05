After Little Rome in north Chatsworth burned down on the night of Nov. 30 last year, staff members combed through the charred remnants the next day looking for anything salvageable. What they found amazed them. Melanie Clarke, the widow of founder and head chef Milton Clarke, shared the stories.
“I have scrapbooks that Clarke had made,” she said of her husband everyone called by his last name. “Tyler (Hord, her son and the restaurant manager) was going through a scrapbook before the fire and there was a really cool picture of Clarke making a pizza — he’s got kinda long hair and a mustache — I mean, he looked Italian! It was a great picture, so Tyler took it to Bradd Parker (Photography) and they were able to get a decent picture out of it. There really wasn’t an office left after the fire, but that picture was laying on a metal shelf and it survived.”
Amid the ashes there was an even more tangible reminder of the persona of Milton Clarke, who passed away in October 2019.
“Before Clarke went into the freezer to check inventory or to get the food that we needed for that day he would put on a jacket,” Melanie Clarke remembered. “And he always hung that jacket on a hook. That jacket was singed a little bit, but it survived the fire. It was still hanging on its hook, right where it had been, because nobody messed with it after Clarke passed — everybody left it there.”
Hord said he received a call around midnight from a restaurant employee who heard a call go out on a police scanner about the fire.
“I hurried and got dressed and took off down there, but honestly I was hoping it was something small,” he said. “In the restaurant business or any business, as an owner your day is spent putting out ‘fires’ — small issues like things breaking or leaking here and there, employee matters; they make up a lot of what business owners do. I’m used to things not going as planned. So on the drive back that night I was hoping the fire was one of those issues.”
The best outcome was not to be.
“I waited at the Walgreens red light with my eyes only open enough to make the turn, because I was afraid of what I might see when I rounded the corner,” said Hord. “When I fully opened them, the blaze from the roof looked massive even from the red light. I arrived and was greeted by several of my employees, then several other employees came shortly after, followed by my mom and sister. The fire department had already been there for a short while.”
It was not hard to discern the building was “already a total loss.”
“The wind that night mixed with the gas from the lines and kept the fire going,” he said. “My family and I gathered with employees, shared tears, and honestly we laughed a lot telling stories. There’s not much you can do at that point. We literally stood there in the rain and watched it burn for a couple of hours.”
At first, it was thought lightning sparked the blaze. However, fire investigators eventually determined the origin was electrical, according to news sources. Those reports also said 18 people lost their jobs that night.
“Tyler called and told me it was on fire, and in my mind I was visualizing a small fire,” recalled Melanie Clarke. “When I turned the corner there at the stop light (at Maddox Parkway and Highway 411) and saw the blaze, I just screamed. It was just so hard to believe. Evidently it kept smoldering inside before it turned into a big blaze. For me, personally, it was like losing Clarke all over again, and you do go through a mourning process. Yes, it’s a building and can be replaced, and thank goodness nobody was hurt. But that was 43 years of memories wrapped up in that building, and while walking through it (afterward) just the smallest thing would spark a memory.”
She called the loss of Chatsworth’s only Italian restaurant “kinda sad now.”
“I’m glad they got the building down and bulldozed, because I cried every time I saw it,” she said. “Now you can visualize something else being there. and the restaurant is going to be there again!”
The early days — how he became just ‘Clarke’
Milton and Melanie married in 1995, and she remembered the stories he told about the early days of making pizzas.
“His name was George Milton Clarke, and his family called him Milton,” she said. “When he worked for Village Inn Pizza in Dalton they used last names on their name tags. So he had Clarke on his name tag, and that’s how everybody got to know him and called him Clarke. But telemarketers called him George when they called!”
Milton Clarke also worked for Rudolph Patterson who owned Rudolph’s Pizza in Dalton, and he managed the Italian eatery for him for several years, according to Melanie Clarke. When Patterson added a steakhouse and Clarke also managed that, putting in around 80 hours a week, Melanie said he decided to go into business himself if he was going to work that hard.
“So he and his daddy (George) got in the car and drove to Chatsworth,” she said. “They were sitting at the railroad track there and didn’t know whether to turn right or left (onto Highway 411). They were just looking for some place for a pizza place, and they turned left. There wasn’t anything up that way then, so they stopped at an abandoned building — I think it was an old Vic’s Chicken place or something like that. Clarke thought he would be interested in the building, and he and his daddy went to the bank and Clarke secured a loan for it and opened Little Rome.”
What began as an anomaly — an Italian pizzeria restaurant between the much smaller towns of Chatsworth and Eton in those days — opened on April 23, 1979. Later, Little Rome became an icon with its Roman columns sign and easy access off Highway 411.
“Clarke never had any biological children, but he treated my children just like they were his,” said Melanie Clarke. “So he was grooming Tyler for the restaurant business, and once Clarke passed Tyler just kept it going. He stepped in there and took care of everything.”
Melanie Clarke said the new Little Rome will look different, but the recipes and taste of the food will be the same.
“We make our own stuff, we don’t get it out of a can, and you can only get it there at Little Rome,” she noted.
New Little Rome in a year?
The new restaurant could take around a year to build, and Melanie Clarke is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of the fire.
“When that restaurant burned, I had no idea how much the community loved it,” she said. “We got so many condolences and every one of them meant the world to us, because it gave us the inspiration to want to build back. If we had not heard from anybody we would have thought ‘Well, it’s gone and people will forget about it.’ But it was just so much the opposite.
“People were feeling that mourning process like we were. We’re building back because the community deserves to have it built back — everybody loved it just like we did. So it’s a community thing for me, replacing something that got away from us. It’s gonna be good and it’s going to be wonderful, and I want to thank everyone for their condolences and remarks because that really encouraged us.
“It’s still going to be Little Rome, and that’s the main thing.”
In the meantime, the family is opening a temporary salad bar-only eatery “somewhere uptown” while the restaurant is being rebuilt.
“We’ll have an upscale salad bar where people can come in and make salads,” Melanie Clarke said. “We want to keep Little Rome out there in people’s minds, because so many people have said they miss the salad bar; we’ll still have our homemade salad dressings, but it’s a temporary thing to keep us busy.”
That endeavor will be called Make Mountains Salad by Little Rome, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. A location has yet to be announced, although Melanie Clarke said it will be on the north side of Chatsworth and will close when the new Little Rome is opened on the original site.
