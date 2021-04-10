'The ambulance for mental health': Crisis & Access Line a lifeline for those in distress

As the COVID-19 pandemic added stress to the lives of many Americans, the Georgia Crisis & Access Line offered by the state has received an influx of calls.
"The numbers have really gone up, (and) there's almost not a household in America not affected directly or indirectly by mental health now," said Brian Croft, a paraprofessional at Benchmark Human Services, which operates the Crisis Line. "There's more isolation (with people) at home, and they're falling into depression."
In December 2020, 42% of people in America reported symptoms of anxiety or depression that month, according to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau. The prior December, that figure was only 11%.
Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said earlier this year that data showed that about one in five Americans suffered from some sort of mental illness before the pandemic, and that ratio increased to two in five during the pandemic, according to the Harvard Gazette.
And youth have been impacted, especially as many schools opted for complete virtual learning. Researchers found that 46% of 977 parents of teens said their child has shown signs of a new or worsening mental health condition since the start of the pandemic, according to a national poll done earlier this year by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, which is affiliated with the University of Michigan Medical School.
For medical emergencies, "call 911," but the Crisis Line, (800) 715-4225, can be an alternative during a mental health episode, either for oneself or for another individual, said Croft, who has worked with Benchmark Human Services for four years. "You can call for someone else, (and) we've had individuals in another state call for a person" for whom they're concerned.
Those who call the line will be connected to a trained crisis professional, and, if necessary, a mobile crisis team will be sent to the location of the person in distress within an hour, said Croft, who covers Region 1, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, among others. "Wherever somebody is having their crisis is where we assist them."
"When we show up, we either leave with a safety plan in place," which includes followup services and/or referrals to other agencies, "or with that individual going to a hospital," he said.
Depending on the circumstances, team members can include a board-certified behavioral analyst, behavior specialist, registered behavior technician, licensed clinical staff, certified peer specialists, paraprofessionals and physicians.
'A very broken system'
While the Crisis Line can be an immediate lifeline, "long-term" solutions can be challenging for individuals battling mental health issues, Croft said. "There are just not enough beds right now in Georgia (for all those with mental health needs), and it's heartbreaking."
"The follow-through on services is really what's needed, (as) a lot of the people we see are repeats," he said. "We see a lot of the same people, and I wish I had the answer."
There is "a huge population out there with a great need for services, but not a whole lot available, and people don't know how to access" what services are available, said Sheri Blevins, Whitfield County probate judge. "It's a very broken system."
"We do have Mental Health Court now," and Highland Rivers Health in Dalton provides several outpatient services, including mental health treatment and recovery, but overall "there's an absence of viable options for a lot of these people," Blevins said. "There's a great need, and the system is just really broken."
Personal connection
Benchmark Human Services is "a blended" organization, as it also assists those with autism, intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities, in addition to mental health services and helping those contending with substance abuse, Croft said. "It's enjoyable work, believe it or not, because I walk away from a call feeling like we did something to help" an individual in need.
Mental health crises and suicide are personal for Croft, who lost a wife — he's now remarried — to suicide.
"I thought she (would be) my last wife, and everything was great, (but) we were living in two different worlds," which can often be the case with mental health issues, he said. "It can be the person beside you — you never know what someone is going through — and you have no idea what they are experiencing."
Croft and his fellow mobile crisis team members are "the ambulance for mental health, and I like that role," he said. "I like to be the voice of reason, compassion and care when someone is having a crisis."
