During the initial table read for Neil Simon's "Rumors," cast members "could barely get through it, because we were all laughing so hard," said Valerie Silva, who plays Officer Pudney. "I'm in awe of how talented they are, and they're so funny."
The "hard part was choosing which Neil Simon play to do, because anything Neil Simon is going to be quality, but this is a full-on farce, and I was in a mood to laugh," said Kirt Johnson, who is directing "Rumors" for the Artistic Civic Theatre. These characters "are trying to keep up appearances and hide things they're embarrassed about, but also talking about each other behind their backs."
Simon "is a brilliant writer," said E.J. Laughter, a veteran of stage and screen making his Artistic Civic Theatre debut with this production as Officer Welch. "I'm not usually in comedies, despite my last name," but he's been so taken by this show's general levity he's even grown "a giant caterpillar cop mustache" for "Rumors."
"There are lots of fun zingers and one-liners," said Josh Adler, who plays Lenny Ganz, husband of Claire Ganz, alongside his real-life wife, Janell. "It's a lot of fun to be together — we have one scene where it's just us on stage for several pages — but (Claire and Lenny) are very different from us" as a married couple.
"They don't seem to like each other very much," Janell said with a laugh. "Josh and I really like each other."
In fact, they've played couples on stage several times, albeit not a married couple, and they actually met in high school while doing a play, Josh said. Whereas most members of a cast can only rehearse together at a theater, "we can have extra rehearsal time" because they share a home together, and "there's a level of comfort (between us)."
"You have to be able to rely on the person (acting with you) on stage, and obviously I trust her," he added. "I know she's got it."
They'd seen a version of "Rumors" already and "liked it," so they brought "some familiarity" to their roles, and they've enjoyed putting their interpretation into the roles of Claire and Lenny, Janell said. "It's your vision of the character."
As a veteran actor, allowing his cast members to find their own perspective on their roles has been the main challenge for Johnson, he said.
"I can't do the show for them as an actor," but, rather, allow them room to find their own readings, and, often, "they've done even better than what I would've done."
This "is one of the best casts I've worked with," Laughter said. "I've been a fan of" several of these actors "for a long time, but hadn't gotten to work with them."
The "great thing about being a director is you get a lot of credit when things go right, even though it's a collaborative process, and I feel the success of a show is 80-90% the cast," Johnson said. "My cast has made this one of the easiest directing jobs ever, and I just make sure none of their actions look hokey."
The cast has been dedicated, even during the surge of the COVID-19 variant omicron, he said. At one point, a couple of cast members had to literally "phone in" their parts from quarantine at home, but "we've made it work, and they weren't behind everyone else."
"Our whole family, (including) our three kids," are involved in theater, "and we absolutely love it," but this is Josh Adler's first time on stage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. "It's so good to be back — I love the process — and we've met some of our best friends through theater."
Silva was involved with "All Together Now!," a global celebration of theater, in November at the Artistic Civic Theatre, and her daughter Emma was part of "The Lion King Jr." at the Artistic Civic Theatre last September, she said. Watching her daughter, she thought, "I need in on that," and "All Together Now!" was "super fun."
Johnson is thankful for his superb cast, since this is his first time directing a play since college.
"If something scares you a little bit, you should lean into it, and this has gotten me out of my comfort zone," he said. "It's my Dalton directorial debut, and I'm really honored ACT asked me to kick off their 30th season."
In "Rumors," four aristocratic couples arrive at a dinner party thrown by New York City's deputy mayor and his wife, only to discover several shocking surprises. They attempt to conceal those details from the media, the public and the police, to comedic results.
Though it premiered in 1988, well before the advent of social media, Johnson sees parallels with the modern information age.
"It's an interesting mirror to society," he said. "It's so easy, now, to find dirt on anyone, even your friends."
The Artistic Civic Theatre is partnering with Dalton State College's Birdfeeder — an on-campus food pantry to assist students with basic needs from food to personal hygiene products — for this production, and donations can be brought to the theater on show nights/days.
"Rumors" opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. with additional 7:30 p.m. shows Saturday and Feb. 10-12, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=133777.
"Be prepared for some loud sound effects" during "Rumors," Johnson warned with a chuckle. "We're literally kicking off the 30th season with a bang."
