'The best me I can be': First graduate of Mental Health Court credits support system for success

CHATSWORTH — Matthew Bronson thought he "had it all."
But, in fact, all he had were problems, and he had to confront those problems, including the fact he's an alcoholic, the first graduate of the Conasauga Mental Health Court said on Thursday during a celebration of his graduation inside the Murray County courthouse.
"My identity has changed 100% from day one of the program," Bronson said, as he's turned his life's focus into becoming "the best me I can be."
In the program, he "faced many challenges," from wearing an alcohol monitor ankle bracelet for six months, to daily urine analysis, but nothing was as arduous as learning to listen to others, instead of only himself, he said.
"I thought my way worked," but he had to cede some control to others, and now "I'm closer to my version of the American Dream than I've ever been."
He's in the best and most stable relationship of his life, he has a steady job at a local lumber company along with raising goats and cattle on a burgeoning farm, and he's a semester away from completing a bachelor's degree in finance, he said.
"The support system is the best part of (this) program, (and) the love is so obviously there even when you can't see it," he said.
Superior Court Judge Scott Minter presides over the Mental Health Court, which serves both Murray and Whitfield counties.
"I look forward to many more graduations like this in the future," Minter said.
"What I want for (Bronson), and all our participants, is to succeed," and the goal of the Conasauga Mental Health Court is to provide enrollees with tools for success, said Minter.
During his time in the program, Bronson "accomplished many things," including "building a tiny house with his own hands" and establishing a clothes closet for those in need, as some individuals come to the program "without clothing or a place to live," Minter said.
As for that support system, it requires a team of individuals from all facets of the criminal justice system, as well as community partners, for the program to function well for its participants, Minter said. Family support is also important, and Bronson was blessed to have that from his fiancée, Sheena Spence; mother, Donna Bronson; father, Russell Bronson; and stepmother, Angie Bronson.
"You walked alongside him and supported him, (because) with a family member in this program, you're in, too," Minter said.
Some participants during the program's first two years haven't enjoyed that family assistance, or even have had to combat negative influence from family members, and it's "so much easier" when a participant has relatives in his or her corner like Bronson has, Minter said.
Bronson's main message to others in the program is "if you hate it, it's working."
The program "is intended to be difficult, because it's intended to work, and I pushed (Bronson) harder because I knew he was capable of more," said Angie Anderson, Conasauga Mental Health Court coordinator. He not only recognized, but examined, his alcohol dependency, and now he's "more patient and less impulsive."
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Bronson plans to continue his involvement with the court post-graduation, perhaps mentoring participants, as well as donating food and clothing, Minter said.
"This was hard work, not a walk in the park, for you, Matthew, but I'm proud of you," he said.
Though Bronson was subject to heavy restrictions in the program, it benefited him, and "you've come a long way," said Andrew Powell, who is now in private practice but first met Bronson when Powell was with the Public Defender's Office and who still volunteers with the Conasauga Mental Health Court. "You've achieved a great accomplishment,'' he said.
As the treatment provider for the court, Melissa Beavers witnesses the journey of each program participant, and she saw behavioral changes from Bronson manifest in his actions with his cohort, the staff, his family and his friends. He provided rides and other aid to members of the program, and he used strategies he learned in the program in his interactions with his fiancée and her two children, Beavers said, noting Bronson has "a giving heart."
The Conasauga Mental Health Court offers a recovery-focused program for defendants in the criminal justice system who have been diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illness and/or substance abuse disorder, according to Anderson. The goal is to improve mental health, promote self-sufficiency and lessen recidivism by providing an alternative to incarceration or hospitalization.
In Georgia, treatment courts, such as drug courts and mental health courts, "save up to $5,000 for every individual they serve, and each graduate returns as much as $22,125 back in economic benefit," according to the Conasauga Mental Health Court. "Nationally, treatment courts return as much as $27 for every $1 invested."
Court sessions are open to the public on Thursdays at 10 a.m., and referrals can be made to (706) 281-4817. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Anderson at aanderson@whitfieldcountyga.com or call (706) 281-4817, and more information can be found online at https://www.whitfieldcountyga.com/sc/mhcourt.htm.
While the 18-24-month program presents opportunity, it also provides a challenge, as participants need to "be honest" with themselves, their families and their friends about their struggles and deficiencies, Anderson said. The nine current participants are all "making good-faith efforts at rebuilding trust" with their loved ones, friends and acquaintances.
Anderson hopes the participants are encouraged by Bronson's success and "seize the opportunity," she said.
"Keep fighting, keep working hard, and keep up your efforts to rebuild your lives."
