Local author John Suter attended the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library’s 2023 Author Fest. Suter writes action-adventure novels. Suter also teaches middle and high school science. He and his family live on a 34-acre farm in Tennessee. Read on to learn more about Suter, his writing process, current projects and tips for new authors.
Statement: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Suter: When I start a project I like to create the framework of the story first. If it is a treasure-hunting story, the framework is what the treasure is and what clues are needed and what obstacles stand in the way. This requires a few weeks of research to create a frame for the story. After the basics of the story are in place, I can introduce the characters to the tale.
Once the process starts, I like to have a goal of three months to complete the story. The hours spent writing can range from an hour to four or five hours depending on how the story flows. It helps to have ‘90s rock playing while writing.
Q: What is your inspiration for writing?
Suter: I like to write stories that I enjoy reading. Bringing together science, history and adventure in an entertaining tale.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Suter: I think it is more of how to proceed in the story. I can struggle with a scene and not get many words written for a few days. Deciding what your characters would do and making them consistent can slow the process, but it doesn’t block progress. Something written is progress even if you scrap it later.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Suter: We had a nice family dinner. It was low-key but still exciting.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Suter: A club with Michael Crichton, Rob MacGregor, John Brunner, Robert Heinlein and H. Rider Haggard would be a great mix of adventure and science fiction.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or the future of reading?
Suter: It gives immediate access to books at a price that allows readers to take a chance on new authors.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Suter: I find that the best marketing strategies are the ones where you are interacting directly with potential readers. Meeting readers at art fairs or comic conventions allows them to get to know you. That has been the best form of marketing for me, and I have met some wonderful people in the process.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Suter: The third novel in the Brett Wilson series is ready, “Brett Wilson and De Leon’s Well.” Brett is in the hidden world trying to find her missing father.
I also have a fantasy novel coming out in 2024. “High Kingdoms” is a story of a 16-year-old boy that becomes king. He doesn’t want to be king, but with the hostile realms of the High Kingdoms threatening his lands, he must find a way to overcome self-doubt and the enemy.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Suter: Keep writing. Keep creating. You only need one person to believe in your story and your characters for your being published dreams to come true.
• You can find Suter’s books in our local author section. Drop by the library and check them out. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
