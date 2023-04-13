The Creative Arts Guild proudly announces a very special event coming on Saturday, May 13. Mark your calendars to save the date and make plans now to join us on the Guild’s Spigel Pavilion to celebrate 60 years of the Guild and its wonderful and uninterrupted history of providing excellent art and cultural experiences to this community.
The event will include an arts-immersive cocktail hour, a served dinner, live Motown music and dancing.
During the past six decades the Guild has been a lot of things to many people and as this beloved organization recognizes its 60th anniversary in 2023 the impact of its legacy warrants pause and a momentous celebration.
The Guild was founded in 1963 by community volunteers who loved and advocated for the arts and who had a vision to cultivate rich and diverse arts experiences in Dalton. Many of the Guild founders had moved to Dalton following business opportunities presented by the carpet industry in the late 1950s and came from larger, more urban environments exploding with arts. It was their vision that Dalton would offer them, their families and the Dalton community at large arts engagement that reflected, and even rivaled, that of much larger cities. This vision proved successful, and the stories and memories many patrons of the Guild share through the years highlight the Guild’s mission to cultivate and sustain the arts in Dalton.
Executive Director Amanda Brown said, “It is important to acknowledge this monumental milestone and recognize the gift that the Creative Arts Guild has been to this community and to our region. A place to explore. A place to create. A place to learn and grow. A place to find community. A place to engage in the arts and to get involved. Dalton is so very fortunate that the Creative Arts Guild has fed our community with a magnitude of rich artistic and cultural diversity for six decades. Join us to celebrate!”
Check the Guild's website (www.creativeartsguild.org) for ticket sales that will begin soon.
