On Sept. 16-18 the Creative Arts Guild’s Festival 2022 will feature a variety of live music and performances, multicultural kids activities, plus great food and beverages, however, it is most importantly an exhibit and market of high-quality arts and crafts.
It is one of the most important ways the organization annually offers enriching art experiences to the community as intended in its mission. Event-goers will view a stunning array of fine arts and crafts; it’s the perfect place to purchase unique and beautiful items for holiday gifting or personal collecting.
The juried Indoor Festival Exhibit will be displayed in the Guild’s galleries; the outdoor Artist Market will be held on the Spigel Pavilion. Together, these exhibits will feature a broad array of art, jewelry, pottery, painting, folk art, wood, fiber arts, adult and children’s wearables, bags, basketry, glass, metalwork, sculpture and more.
Those attending the ticketed Festival 2022 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton on Sept. 16 will have exclusive first opportunity to view and purchase works from the indoor exhibit before the public opening on Sept. 17.
For more information about the indoor exhibit, outdoor market and all Festival 2022 activities, visit bit.ly/CAGFestival22 and/or the Guild on Facebook or call (706) 217-6677. You can purchase Preview Party tickets online at bit.ly/22FestivalPreviewPartyTOD.
