In The Dalton Academy's first year, the "overall experience for (students) was good, and I think that is reflected in our numbers," Principal Matthew Mederios said this summer.
The Dalton Academy ended its first year in May with 362 students, but enrollment is more than 400 for 2022-23, Mederios said. He's particularly encouraged that 160 members of the class of 2026 have opted for The Dalton Academy over Dalton High School, and 155 members of the class of 2025 have made the same choice.
"Our target was 140" for the class of 2025, and "we're a little higher than that," while the goal for the class of 2026 was 150-175, he said. "Obviously, I'd love to see that at 175, but I'm happy with 160."
"The interest from students is very positive, and the feedback has been they liked The Dalton Academy because they liked the teachers," he said. Students "felt their teachers had their best interests at heart and were willing to go out of their way to help (students) succeed."
"We're going to give these students a sense of family," Paige Watts, who heads up the Translation Academy at The Dalton Academy, explained when the school opened. "We want them to understand they have people here who love and care about them."
The Dalton Academy being in a small building feeds into that intimacy, Mederios said. A student may only need to move a few yards from class to class, so during the five-minute passing time he or she can interact with nearby teachers.
Teachers "see the same faces over and over," he said. "You get to know students personally, on a first-name basis."
The Dalton Academy's boys soccer team winning a state championship in the program's first year also "really helped put us on the map," Mederios said. "Their success generated a lot of positive press and kind of legitimized us."
Shared space
Last year and in 2022-23, Dalton Public Schools is moving several students to and from Dalton High to The Dalton Academy for certain classes, and that's been a double-edged sword for the academy, Mederios said. On one hand, "the logistics are challenging," although The Dalton Academy is changing which classes it places students coming from Dalton High in this year — emphasizing electives over core classes — to help with the problem.
On the other hand, "it's great (for those students) to experience a little bit of life on our campus," he said. "Talking to them, their experience was good," and that taste of The Dalton Academy could influence some students to switch to The Dalton Academy — "our doors are open."
Sharing a campus with Dalton Junior High School presents both hurdles and benefits, he said.
"We need to make sure space is available," and that was particularly problematic with sports, as The Dalton Academy's teams often had a difficult time finding spots to practice and play.
However, junior high students were able to see some of the "project-based, hands-on learning we do," simply by walking around campus, he said. "They see it and think 'That looks pretty cool,' which is a benefit for us."
New ideas for education
Students in ninth-grade in 2022-23 who have opted for The Dalton Academy are enrolled in a 3DE model of learning starting with 2022-23, which means they'll have core classes together, separate from ninth-graders planning to attend Dalton High, he said. Students will still mingle in many elective courses at the junior high.
3DE is "a different type of experience than the traditional high school model, and it will really help students make connections in their learning," Mederios said. "Relevancy" is a core tenet of 3DE, and The Dalton Academy's three pillars are "relevance, rigor and relationships."
This model of education from Junior Achievement “breaks barriers to redesign education, (as) it’s about making education relevant and interdisciplinary,” according to Nelmaris Alvarez, director of development and corporate relations for Junior Achievement of Georgia. Based on core methodology from the Harvard Business School, 3DE “takes what they’re learning in classes and applies it to various sectors of the business world to make it stick.”
Everything students learn in 3DE strengthens at least one of six “core competencies,” Alvarez said. Those core competences — creativity and innovation, cultural agility, critical thinking, effective collaboration, self-direction and engaging communication — are critical to success post-high school, and “everything they’re learning is continuously tied together.”
The Dalton Academy also has the AP (Advanced Placement) Capstone Program, and the AP Seminar course is debuting for students in 2022-23, which "I'm super excited about," Mederios said. It's “one of the most prestigious and rigorous college-prep academic programs high school students can immerse themselves in.”
The program encourages students to develop skills for college and career success, including critical thinking, research, collaboration and communication, and it consists of two yearlong courses taken in sequence, AP Seminar and AP Research, according to Dalton Public Schools. Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma, while students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research but not on four additional AP exams earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
It “helps set our students apart in the college application process,” and by the end of their junior years students should have the potential to earn their AP Capstone diplomas, Mederios said. Then, as seniors, they can dual enroll at a college or university full time, if they choose, another “huge advantage” for college.
The Dalton Academy will "prepare students for college, career and civic life," according to Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. Because of The Dalton Academy, "I firmly believe Dalton Public Schools becomes a better district for our kids."
In its first year, The Dalton Academy offered students eight pathways — entrepreneurship and leadership, healthcare science and sports medicine, audio/visual technology and film, law enforcement/public safety, sports and entertainment marketing and management, teaching as a profession, early childhood education and a translation program — the most popular of which was law enforcement/public safety, followed "closely" by early childhood education, with healthcare science and sports medicine third, Mederios said. In 2022-23, the entrepreneurship and leadership and sports and entertainment marketing and management pathways have merged into one pathway, as have early childhood education and teaching as a profession.
Electives and school spirit
The Dalton Academy is also increasing elective offerings in response to student requests, Mederios said.
"We only had (physical education) the last block of the day this (past year), because we didn't have a designated PE teacher, but we'll have a lot more flexibility this year (as) we've hired a male and a female PE teacher, which is fantastic."
The Dalton Academy will also have a half-time art instructor, he said.
"That's great news for students, (as) we've had lots of requests for that."
Students have also suggested ways of increasing school spirit, including a student council, a spirit squad and a pep band, all of which are planned for 2022-23, he said. The latter two will "build that Pumas culture and add more fun to events," while the former is "a great thing, (as) I love to get student input and feedback."
