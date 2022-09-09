The board of directors of The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is pleased to announce that after having been closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center has reopened and is back to a normal schedule of hosting tours, meetings and public events.
Perfect for weddings, church services, group outings and organization meetings, upon returning to the center you will find welcoming renovations have taken place and new exhibits have been installed. The generosity of donations has helped and continues to help in the preservation of the center. The board appreciates your support!
Tours are available starting at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and can be booked by appointment on other days of the week.
The center is at 110 W. Emery St. at the corner of South Pentz. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations or event bookings.
