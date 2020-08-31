Though this will be an abnormal school year because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Dalton High School students did manage to continue one tradition this week by personally decorating their parking spots.
While the student council-created endeavor is only in its third year, it's already beloved by seniors, said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton High School's principal. "They get to show off their creativity and personality."
Sarah Jane Halyak's space features the word "Howdy" with a cowboy hat, as well as her name.
"I've recently really gotten into decorating cowboy hats, and they're a fun prop to pose with," she said. "'Howdy' is a good way to start the day when I pull in, and then my name is there to welcome me, too."
As a bonus, "the colors I used are all the same as my childhood bedroom," she said. "I didn't realize that when I started, but it's brought back a lot of memories of when I was little."
Tyson Neil painted the contiguous United States in the style of the American flag with a football and baseball below.
"It describes me," he said. "I love my country, I play football, and I play baseball."
Devanshi Patel borrowed from the music world for her parking spot design.
"I really like" rapper Travis Scott's third studio album, "Astroworld," so she used its cover art as inspiration for her painting, she said. She made some alterations, including incorporating her nickname, "Devu," into the final product.
"I started three days ago, (so) it definitely takes time," she said. "The details are the hardest part."
As assistant principal and now principal, Hungerpiller has made a point of checking out the designs each year, and "it's amazing how (the spot) always matches the personality of the student," she said. "This is the fun stuff."
Stephanie Sanchez "wanted to keep the tradition going and be part of something other seniors have been part of," she said. On her spot is the phrase "Let the good times roll," a reminder to "make the best out of this year, even under these (unprecedented) circumstances."
Connor Johnson opted for a similar motto, "Enjoy every moment," in her spot.
"It's a daily reminder for senior year," she said. "It's important to stay positive, because it's going to be stressful."
Painting parking spots "is a fun tradition, and I've really been looking forward to it," she added. "It's a normal thing" in an abnormal year.
"It's a tradition, and everybody does it," Neil seconded. "It's a memory we can have before senior year" even officially starts on Monday.
"Anything we can do to give them some sense of normalcy this year (is a positive), and we all need it," Hungerpiller said. "It gets everyone excited about coming back to school, too."
Halyak is among those ecstatic to return to the building, after the final two months of the 2019-20 academic term were spent in complete virtual learning because of the pandemic.
"I love Dalton, I love the teachers, and I love being at school," Halyak said. "I love my peers and being with people."
