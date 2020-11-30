The Juicy Seafood to open at the Dalton Mall in the late spring or early summer of 2021

Crawfish, blue crab and shrimp will be on the menu at The Juicy Seafood when it opens in the former Ryan's building at the Dalton Mall next year.
"It's a really great concept," said John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for the Hull Property Group, the Augusta-based owner of the mall. "It's a Cajun seafood boil that comes to your table in a plastic bag with different seasonings and you cut it open. For those who don't care for a seafood boil, it also has a number of fried seafood dishes on the menu."
Ryan’s closed in 2016 after its parent company, Buffets LLC, filed for bankruptcy.
"We've had a number of inquiries about the building since then," said Mulherin. "We could have filled it several times over. But we wanted to get just the right tenant, and I think we've found it. This operator has a very successful business, and we think the citizens of Dalton are really going to enjoy it."
The Juicy Seafood is headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama. Its website indicates it has nine locations, with the closest location to Dalton in Cleveland, Tennessee. The closest location in Georgia is in Columbus. A telephone message left at the restaurant's headquarters was not immediately returned Monday.
"We are responsible for the exterior, the new facade and the roof," said Mulherin. "We should begin that work early next year. The tenant is responsible for the interior, and they have already engaged architects for the design. We expect a late spring or early summer (of 2021) opening."
Some Dalton residents said last week they are glad to hear that the restaurant will be opening.
"I'm not a big seafood fan," said Sam Nelson. "But it's good for Dalton to get something different, to get a new restaurant that isn't fast food."
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said he thinks the new restaurant is a sign that the mall and the area around it still has a lot of economic vitality.
"I was out there just a couple of weeks ago with Jim Hull, the mall owner, and I think we've got something pretty exciting coming out there," Pennington said. "I can't say what. It will probably be two or three months from now before we can make an announcement. But we are working on something pretty big out there."
