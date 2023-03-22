As the weather warms and farmers crank up tractors or roto-tillers to begin turning ground in the fields and gardens of Murray County, they anticipate fresh produce for the table or crop sales in just a few months. The arrival of spring also makes Nell Wilbanks Lyles of Chatsworth think back to days gone by when farming was much harder work.
“I remember watching my late father clear new ground using only hand tools, a crosscut saw, an ax and hoes,” she said. “He did have a tractor, which I am sure he used to pull up stumps. My parents lived through the Depression.”
Wilbanks, 77, has an interesting, yet tragic, story about her upbringing. Her father, Earl Wilbanks, was born in southern Murray in 1894, and her mother, Lucy Wilson Wilbanks, came into the world in 1905 in the Carbondale area of southern Whitfield County.
“They got married in 1929 just as the Depression began,” she noted. “He built her a stucco house not far from Mount Zion Church off 411 South, but it’s gone now. They had a brand-new car they left in the hall of the barn because there was no gas. All my mom’s relatives are buried at Swamp Creek (Baptist) Church, and my dad’s folks are buried at Mount Zion just south of Chatsworth.”
However, the mother and father she speaks of were not her birth parents.
“I was born in September of 1945, but not to them. My birth mother (Reva Mae Wilson Witherow) died in her sleep of heart failure when I was four months old. It was her wish I be adopted by her older sister. So since my birth father (Robert “Rob” Witherow) did not think he could raise a baby, they did adopt me,” she explained. “But I was the luckiest baby in the whole world. Because even though my second daddy was 51 and his wife, my new mama, was 40 (Earl and Lucy), I could not have had better parents. They loved me so and I loved them so.”
Lucy died of a stroke in April of 1971, and Earl died 18 months later of a heart attack.
“I lost two mothers and two fathers by the time I was 25,” Lyles said. “I grew up like an only child, even though I had a whole brother, a half-brother and later, a half-sister. They were like distant cousins; the brothers were 10 and 15 years older than me. I was closer to my second mother’s three remaining sisters — my three aunts — than I was her because they were in my life longer. My second mom and Aunt Nell died on the same date, April 5 — Mom in 1971 and Nell in 2018. Aunt Nell was born in 1912 and lived to be 105 years old. She never had children and was still living alone next door to us when she fell, broke her hip and died three days later. I was named after her.”
Earl Wilbanks told Nell, who was like his own daughter, about serving in the Navy.
“I have a picture of him at age 19 in his uniform,” she said. “I also have his original draft card. He never got off the coast of South Carolina on a ship and was unexpectedly sent home. He told me he was with some friends just after that — one of them named Akins — on Highway 52 Alternate just west of the turn to Sitton Road. They heard guns shooting and bells and whistles over in Chatsworth around a mile away. It signaled the end of World War I.”
Her father walked up the railroad track to work at the talc mill in Chatsworth.
“One day he was hit by a board or something that fell from above, and my mom rode in the ambulance with him to Atlanta,” said Lyles. “The story went that if it had been anyone but a Wilbanks he would have died! His brother, Mike Wilbanks, was the Murray County sheriff longer than anyone. His name is on the plaque of the probate judge building below the courthouse. They said Uncle Mike’s funeral procession reached all the way from Chatsworth down to Mount Zion Church (around 5 or 6 miles).”
People helped their neighbors
Earl and Lucy Wilbanks worked in Dalton for a spell in 1953 when Nell was around 8.
“My mother was a homemaker and worked very briefly in a sample house on East Morris Street so we could get an electric stove,” she recalled. “I thought that was grand. Mama rode with some neighbors to E.T. Barwick Mills close to the old Fifth Avenue fountain. I remember one day I got to go to work with her. My dad was also a carpenter and a farmer, and he worked for awhile on the night shirt at a boiler place on Highway 41 just north of First Baptist Church. It was on the right before you got to where there used to be a Greyhound bus station.”
People helped their neighbors during the Great Depression era, she said of stories her parents related.
“They gave away clothes and food to needy people,” Lyles continued, “and as my mom had nursing training, she went to many houses when an outbreak of diptheria was running rampant. She caught it herself when she was young and her mother had to cut off all her long black hair. My dad’s father was a Confederate soldier. I have a picture of the old Confederate soldiers’ reunion picnic at Tyson Springs at the foot of Fort Mountain. I shared this picture many years ago with the (Whitfield-Murray) historical society.”
Growing up in the country consisted of “playing outside a lot and using our imaginations.”
“We lived in a world so much nicer than the one we live in now,” she believes. “I feel for the youth of today. It is so easy to see what has happened — we grew up going to church, respecting our teachers and our parents, and that seems to have fallen away. It’s so sad.”
Yet Nell Lyles has hope for the young people of America, witnessed by a human interest story she saw recently on a national TV newscast.
“In a little town just north of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, a few high school students — they looked so sweet — saw a need. Their janitor, an 80-year-old man, had just come out of retirement to go back to work there because his rent had been raised dramatically,” she related. “They felt for this man and started a GoFundMe account, where 8,000 donations amounted to $250,000, and he got to go back into retirement.
“There are good people out there, young and old. We just have to look and we will find them.”
