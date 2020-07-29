'The most amazing feeling in the world': Reunifications emphasized locally to benefit parents and children

June was National Reunification Month, and in Northwest Georgia, the Family Support Council is one organization dedicated to providing resources that help families remain strong and together — as well as offering avenues and guidance for reunification for parents that have been separated from their children.
"The goal is reuniting families, (because) the best thing for children is to be with their families whenever possible," said Chelsea DeWaters, program manager for the Family Support Council's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, which trains volunteers who then become advocates for children who have been removed from their homes and deemed deprived due to abuse and/or neglect. "We can't always (reunite families), but great effort is expended to bring them back together."
If parents can "overcome the obstacles" in their lives and "come out the other end as productive parents, they deserve the chance" to parent their children, and "their children deserve to be with their parents," said Tracy Harmon, CASA's volunteer outreach coordinator. "That is something to celebrate."
When "you see the hard work and accomplishments, and the family is together again, I don't have words to describe it," said Tuesday Jones, a CASA volunteer for three years. "Our goal is always for reunification, and unfortunately that can't always happen, but fortunately it has in all of my cases."
There is "no greater joy than knowing children get to go back with their families, their people," said Sophia Golliher, CASA volunteer supervisor. "Kids are not going to forget their parents, (because) that's not the way we're built.''
When Matthew Smith was reunited with his children in June 2019 after losing them in September 2018 due to drug addiction, "it was the most amazing feeling in the world," he said. Now, "I sing to them every night, and we say our prayers (of thanks) every night."
Celebrated each June, National Reunification Month recognizes the efforts of individuals nationwide who help families stay together.
"Celebrating Reunification Month is another way to bring community attention to reunification, (so) we want to highlight it every year," DeWaters said. "We don't talk about reunification enough, and we need to tell those stories."
"Not many people in our community are aware of the foster system here, (so) those children are kind of hidden, and (they're) often shocked by how many children we have in foster care (just over 150) in Whitfield County," she said. That number was twice as high a few years ago, and a main reason for the decrease has been a dedicated effort toward reunifications by Whitfield County's Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), where reuniting children with their biological parents has become a top priority, and of all the children discharged from foster care in 2019 in Whitfield County, 35% were reunified with their families of origin.
When children are removed from the care of their parents, their "whole lives are yanked out from under them, and it's very traumatic," DeWaters said. "If a child will be safe, (he or she) deserves to be with (his or her) own family."
Parents who have lost their children should "never stop, never give up," Smith said. "I wanted to make it up to my kids, (because) they need us, and now I'm living the life my kids need me to."
Supporting families
The Family Support Council, a United Way agency, offers more than a dozen programs aimed at building solid families and "preventing things from going off the rails," DeWaters said. Those range from Community Education and Cooperative Parenting and Divorce to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and First Steps, where case workers begin working with children and parents as soon as the child is born. More information on the Family Support Council and its offerings can be found online at familysupportcouncil.com.
Smith took advantage of several classes and workshops, which made him a better parent to his son, Luke, 2, he said. "I had a lot of questions, even though I'd gone through it with (Jazmine)," his daughter, now 6, years before.
When children are removed from parents, the latter receive plans from a judge for how they can reunite with their child, DeWaters said. That can involve everything from completing parenting classes to kicking substance abuse habits to establishing a residence to landing gainful employment, and they're usually given roughly a year to comply.
For Smith, losing his children was "the kick in the pants" he needed, he said. "I realized that wasn't the life I wanted."
Empathy, understanding and addiction
It is "easy to believe these issues only happen to bad people, but when you get to know the stories of these parents, you see they're not so different from most of us, and they made mistakes that could happen to any of us if we went off course," DeWaters said. "Almost every single one of our kids wants to go home — it's very rare we have a child who doesn't want to — and we know there is something (between biological parents and their children) that simply cannot be replaced."
The day Smith's children were removed from his care remains indelibly etched in his mind.
"I still remember it like it was yesterday," he said. "I dropped to my knees and begged, 'Please tell me there is hope, that this is not permanent,' (because) nothing is more important to me than my children, (and) losing them was losing a big chunk of my heart.''
"Most of our cases are neglect (situations) that involve substance abuse," DeWaters said. "The epidemic of opioid addiction and especially meth addiction is one of the biggest scourges in our community."
"There are so many loving homes where someone started meth, and it all unraveled," she said. "That's not an addiction you kick quickly, because it's a powerful, powerful substance that has such a grip on people."
"I thought I couldn't get up in the morning and function without addiction," Smith said. However, various organizations — including Georgia HOPE, a community-based provider of mental health, substance use and family preservation services, to Narcotics Anonymous — and the people he met through them, "helped me realize I don't need a crutch, that I can stand up on my own two feet."
Substance abuse is often generational, with children who begin using drugs following the path of their parents and/or other relatives, Harmon said. "It's a family thing, and it's a circle that never ends."
Many parents have trauma or multiple adverse experiences in their own lives, which have a deleterious impact in their attempts at parenting, she said. "They don't have that foundation" or formula for proper parenting.
Smith, who was taken from his own parents at age 2 and grew up in group homes, "was going through a very hard time," which included his father's death, and "that really got to me," he said. He began "running with the wrong crowd," and they convinced him "that I can do whatever I want and not get caught."
"In 2018, I started using drugs, and we didn't have a home of our own," he said. When police visited the residence where they were staying one day on an unrelated matter, Smith failed drug tests, which led to the children being taken by DFCS.
That was a serious wake-up call for Smith, who vowed to reform his wayward life. He's now gainfully employed, attending school online through Independence University studying networks and cybersecurity, and remains involved with individuals he met through Georgia HOPE and Narcotics Anonymous.
"He's given a lot back," Jones said. "This is one of those families you feel really good seeing succeed."
Smith "is trying to show my kids the importance of an education, (because) without a good education, you won't be able to make it very far," he said. "I want to instill those values in them."
Smith found religion again, now attending Rock Bridge Community Church in Chatsworth, and that spiritual reawakening is mostly due to April and Dereck Hobbs, foster parents who cared for Smith's children and have become part of his family.
"The world needs more foster parents like them," Smith said. "They're wonderful people, and they helped me realize the potential inside of me."
He also discovered the reasons behind his descent into addiction, he said. "We run from our feelings, and I didn't want to face my dad's death."
Parents who do what is asked of them deserve to be reunited with their children, because "we ask them to do a lot," Harmon said. Often, parents will say it took losing their child for a time to hit rock bottom, and "if you can stop the cycle (of bad parenting), you've won."
"Some parents don't wake up," even when they lose their children, Smith said, and "I thank God every night that I did wake up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.