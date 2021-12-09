The Mount Rachel Star: A community tradition shining brightly in the night 

Dalton Utilities lit the Christmas star on top of Mount Rachel on Wednesday, Dec. 1, continuing a tradition that has been a part of the Dalton community for 86 years. The star, owned and maintained by Dalton Utilities, shines brightly in the night sky from December through New Year's Day.
"This year, the family of longtime Dalton Utilities employee and retiree, Hammond Johnson, lit the star in memory of him and his 33 years of service at the utility," said Dalton Utilities spokesperson Kay Phillips. "To honor Mr. Johnson, this holiday season, family members present at the star lighting included his son, Dalton Utilities retiree Rick Johnson and his wife, Amy Jo, Mr. Johnson's daughter Sherry Duncan and her husband, Lamar Duncan, who is also a Dalton Utilities retiree, and Mr. Johnson's wife, Myra Johnson."
The Mount Rachel Star has been a community tradition since 1935, when the late Carl McCamy, former superintendent of Dalton Utilities, had the original 30-foot tall wooden structure built. The temporary structure was placed on top of Mount Rachel each December, and the star was lit every year after 1935, except during the blackouts in World War II. In 1947, the original wooden structure was replaced with a permanent structure made of iron. Then in 2005, Dalton Utilities' personnel completely overhauled the star. They rebuilt the frame, replaced all the lights and rewired the structure. The Mount Rachel Star, visible from miles away, now measures 40 feet in diameter, towers 65 feet above the mountain and has over 230 LED bulbs to give the star its warm glow.
In 2020, in response to community requests, Dalton Utilities lit the Mount Rachel Star in April as a statement of faith, hope and love to our community, the healthcare providers and the first responders during the difficult time surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Since traditionally we light the star on the first day of December in celebration of Christmas and the holiday season, in 2020 we wanted to keep part of that tradition alive, and the shine of our beloved star was enhanced. The bulbs on each of the five points of the star were changed to red to signify the beginning of the holiday season. The star will continue to shine brightly over our community through Jan. 1, 2022, to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
To read more about the Mount Rachel Star, visit www.dutil.com.
