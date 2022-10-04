The Murray Arts Council (MAC) will host its 6th Annual Quilt Exhibit on Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at the MAC facility at 120 N. Third Ave. in Chatsworth.
The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturdays Oct. 8 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays Oct. 9 and 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Murray Arts Council, a nonprofit arts agency serving Chatsworth and Murray County, is across Highway 411 (or Third Avenue) from the courthouse in Chatsworth.
The MAC Quilt Exhibit features locally made quilts (bed size, art quilts, wall hangings or miniatures), quilted clothing and other quilted items. Award-winning quilt artist Mary Keasler will be the featured artist, displaying some of her art quilts.
“This year’s exhibit features over 100 quilts,” said Quilt Exhibit organizer and MAC board member Debbie Davenport. “We are so happy to be back to an in-person event although last year’s virtual quilt show was a huge success. Nothing compares to meeting people and hearing the stories behind the quilts on display.”
Keasler began sewing at age 6, making doll clothes that later progressed to making her own clothing. As a young wife and mother, Keasler became interested in quilting, wanting to make quilts for her family since she had always slept under quilts made by her grandmother.
She was drawn to the combinations of fabrics and colors, not realizing that those beloved old quilts were made from feed sacks and clothing scraps.
Her first quilts were made of polyester fabrics, which didn’t have the textures and colors she desired. She abandoned quilting to pursue other needle arts — cross stitch, smocking and embroidery — until she rediscovered quilting in the mid-1990s.
Always interested in sketching and painting, Keasler combined those disciplines with her true love, textiles. Keasler’s quilting began to blossom when she joined a local quilt guild and began learning from other quilters. Soon, Keasler discovered art quilting and found her niche. She began entering her quilts into local and regional quilt shows. Her first original design was accepted into the prestigious AQS quilt show in Paducah, Kentucky. She continued to enter regional and national quilt shows and has been quite fortunate to win some significant ribbons and prizes.
Her favorite method of making quilts is still improvisational, just allowing the fabric to “speak to her” without any plan, and making changes as needed.
For more information, please visit murray-arts.com or MAC's Facebook page.
