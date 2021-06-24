The number of events increase at the Dalton Convention Center; vaccine clinic Saturday at Delray Farms

File/Daily Citizen-News

Todd Thompson, a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy, with his K9 partner, Eddy, was one of the contestants in the eighth annual Whitfield Education Foundation celebrity spelling bee at the Dalton Convention Center in November 2020. While the number of events dropped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bookings at the convention center are now increasing, and "we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Margaret Thigpen, director of the Dalton Convention Center, explained during Wednesday's meeting of the Dalton Convention Center Authority board.