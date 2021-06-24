The number of events increase at the Dalton Convention Center; vaccine clinic Saturday at Delray Farms

As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, large events are returning, and the Dalton Convention Center is seeing that reflected in increased bookings.
"Quinceañeras and weddings are booking like crazy, but corporate bookings are more last-minute, because they're afraid of having to cancel," Margaret Thigpen, director of the Dalton Convention Center, explained during Wednesday's meeting of the Dalton Convention Center Authority board. "We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
"We're in the space business, and we're one of the few places you can have a large gathering," said Mike Kinsey, chairman of the board. "We've come a long way in the past two to three months (in terms of bookings) — we're getting lots of weddings — and things are starting to pick up."
Weddings "are definitely on the rise," and when the convention center hosts a large group, like for a wedding, that economic impact stretches beyond the convention center into the city, with hotel stays, dining at restaurants, etc., Thigpen said. "We are an economic engine up here."
The convention center is no longer under any COVID-19 restrictions, although staff members continue to accommodate any special requests, such as limiting the number of seats at tables to facilitate social distancing, if desired by clients, Thigpen said. "We'll help them with their (preferences), but we're back to business as usual."
In recent days, the convention center landed several large events for later this year, including a Chattanooga Firefighters Association benefit concert Dec. 3, she said. Also, Dalton State College has once again agreed to play men's basketball home games at the center's Mashburn Arena this fall and winter.
"Site visits are picking up," too, she said. "More people are coming to see our facility."
The convention center will host an open house Thursday, Aug. 26 — the time hasn't been finalized, but it'll likely be in the 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. range — to "showcase our lecture hall" and other aspects of the facility, Thigpen said. This open house was initially slated for last year, but canceled due to the pandemic, and since then the convention center has made several capital improvements, such as new windows and a remodeled patio.
Hotel/motel tax collections for the convention center are up nearly 8% through May from the same five months in 2020, Thigpen said. The convention center has collected roughly $531,000 from city hotels/motels this year, up from $493,000 last year.
Collections from county hotels/motels are up only slightly this year compared with 2020, $47,500 versus $46,500, respectively, but those figures are only through April, not May, as May data is not yet available like it is for the city's hotels/motels, Thigpen said. When May's figures come in for county hotels/motels, "I think we'll see" an even larger increase in collections through May 2021 compared with the collections through May 2020.
The convention center may soon place a digital sign at the bottom of the hill — on Walnut Avenue at the intersection of College Drive and West Bridge Road — that leads up to the convention center to "show off what is going on up here, (but) we're just starting the process," she said. The land where the billboard would be placed "is owned by the city, so we wouldn't have to buy any land."
"I think (a sign) is a great idea," Kinsey said.
The convention center is contending with a labor shortage, particularly for "turns," when the center has to flip a space quickly from, say, a basketball game one night to a wedding the following day, Kinsey said. "We work with two to three temp agencies, but they're struggling to get people, too."
"Everybody is hiring right now and having problems getting people, but (those who have had events at the convention center) haven't noticed our" staff shortages, which is "how it should be," he said. "The clients never know."
The next meeting of the convention center authority board is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at the convention center.
Vaccine clinic Saturday at Delray Farms
Vaccines have been critical in pulling the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and "we want to be the highest-vaccinated county in Georgia," said Dalton City Council member Annalee Harlan, a member of the Dalton Convention Center Authority board. "We can do that, (because) we have the venues, (including the convention center), and the support."
Toward that goal, the city is providing doses of the Pfizer vaccine for a vaccination clinic at Delray Farms Fresh Market on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., Harlan said. That vaccine, which requires two shots a few weeks apart for maximum effectiveness, has been approved for ages 12 and older.
Both Pfizer's vaccine and Moderna's vaccine have proved effective thus far against new variants of COVID-19, protecting the vaccinated from hospitalizations even in rare instances when they do contract COVID-19, she said. That "protects the masses and the healthcare system."
"Working on the buy-in" with those who have yet to be vaccinated "is the hardest part," Harlan said. "Part of" getting vaccinated, especially for those in younger age brackets, "is protecting other people and caring about other people."
"We're still (only able to offer) purely supportive care" for those with severe cases of COVID-19 — "that should scare people enough to get vaccinated" — so "this is all about prevention," Harlan said. "We all just want to be able to get back to normal."
