'The Polar Express' returns to the Chatsworth Depot

The Chatsworth Depot, a Whitfield-Murray Historical Society property, and the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library will once again team up to present "The Polar Express" on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The depot will be filled with operating model trains, some in Christmas decor, and a special train will take riders on a short trip to visit Santa Claus at the City Park.
Local retired educator C.L. Dunn will bring the story of "The Polar Express" to life with dramatic readings of this beloved children’s classic. Refreshments will be served inside the depot.
The Chatsworth Elementary School Chorus will kick off the afternoon with a concert starting at 12:30. Train rides, operating model trains, story reading and refreshments will follow until approximately 4:30. Admission is free for children 10 years old and under, with a suggested donation of $3 for all others.
The depot is at 219 N. First Ave. in historic downtown Chatsworth.
