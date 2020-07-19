Youth in this week's Creative Arts Guild summer art camp, Painting Puppies & Collaging Kitties, were joined by animal guests for part of each day.
"It's good to draw from the real thing," said the Guild's Sandra Babb, who was teaching the camp. "Observing is helpful, but you have to use your imagination, too."
"The silhouette and shape" of the animal is "first, and I try to get them to draw big," Babb said. "Don't do the details, first."
"We're teaching lots of mediums, and we've had some really beautiful pieces of art come out of here," said Brandy Richmond, who was assisting with the camp. Because of the live animals, "the kids are super engaged."
Richmond, "a classically trained artist" who specializes in textile design, has displayed her works multiple times at the Creative Arts Guild, and her husband is veterinarian Jeff Richmond, owner of the Animal Hospital of Whitfield County, who brought some of the animals, so her assisting with the camp "was a natural fit," she said. "This has been a lot of fun."
"A lot of (campers) had never seen some of these animals up close before, and it's amazing when you see something click for the first time with a child," she said. "The firsts are the best."
On Monday, lizards, including geckos and bearded dragons, were featured, while rabbits and guinea pigs took the stage on Tuesday. The camp closed on Thursday with Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Todd Thompson and his K9 partner Eddy. In addition to the Animal Hospital of Whitfield County, other entities and individuals contributed animals for the camp, including Richmond's daughter Georgia, Dalila Perkins, Petland and Thompson.
On Wednesday, Sandy Grease, "a cat with a good rescue story," visited the morning class of younger students as well as the section of older campers in the afternoon, and "she's so very patient," Brandy Richmond said as she held the cat. "She's purring right now, which is very unusual for this situation" with so many individuals present in a space unfamiliar to the feline.
"Purring means they're very content, happy, and comfortable," Jeff Richmond said. "This little kitten is pretty cool."
She was even calm Wednesday morning with the group of 5-9-year-olds, Brandy Richmond said. "They all want to hold and cuddle, but she was very cooperative."
Sandy Grease "was found by one of our clients" inside her car's engine, and "they had to disassemble part of the front end to get the cat out," but the creature was unharmed, Jeff Richmond said. "She just needed the general vet stuff we have to do, and one of my staff members quickly adopted her."
Visitors shared lessons about their animals throughout the week, and then campers created art inspired by the animals.
"They're seeing similarities and differences" among the animals, Babb said. "That's part of (understanding) shape."
Brandy Richmond tells students, "Don't draw what you think it should look like," but, rather, "draw what you see," she said. "Each creature has a distinct way of moving, and that speaks to composition."
Jeff Richmond also brought a poster with detailed anatomy images of cats for the campers to utilize, which was immensely valuable, Brandy Richmond said. "Anatomy is the first thing you have to understand when you're drawing figures."
The average adult cat is 30 inches long, with 12 of those inches being the tail, and they're roughly 9-10 inches tall, Jeff Richmond said. "Cats have more bones than we have," and the "cat righting reflex" allows cats to land on their feet when dropped from a height of 3 feet or greater.
"Not all species have that" ability, he said. "We can't, and dogs can't."
Dogs also cannot retract their claws, while cats can, but dogs have 42 permanent adult teeth to the 30 of cats, he said. Cats, of which there are roughly 60 breeds, have strong jaws, excellent night vision and a strong sense of smell.
Cats have only about 470 taste buds, while humans have thousands and thousands, he said. That means, among other things, "cats can't really taste sweet" flavors.
The average lifespan for a cat is 15 years — the oldest recorded cat lived to 38 — but spaying and neutering cats dramatically lengthens their lifespans, with neutered male cats living twice as long as non-neutered feral males, and spayed females living 62% longer than their non-spayed counterparts, he said. Female cats are in heat from spring to fall, and they can have three to four litters per year with four to six kittens in each litter.
"That's why it's so important to spay and neuter them," Brandy Richmond said. "A lot of unwanted cats end up in shelters."
For Chloe Kelley, 11, this workshop "was perfect," she said. "I love art, and I love animals."
She especially enjoyed the gecko on Monday, because "I've wanted a lizard since I was little," she said. She was interested to learn that "their tails fall off to distract predators, and then they run away."
She wants to be an art teacher one day to share her love with others.
"I've always had a passion for art, and my family says I'm really good at it," she said with a beaming smile. "I agree with them."
She found using charcoal for art during one section of the class the toughest assignment, and Baileigh Lovelace, who will turn 11 in September, concurred, but added that "I like to challenge myself."
"I love drawing and painting," with drawing her slight favorite, since "I'm better at it," she said with a chuckle. She has a dog and a cat at home, so she enjoyed Tuesday's bunny and guinea pig for the sake of variety.
Each camper in both the morning and afternoon sections worked on a specific piece that will be combined into a larger "installation," Brandy Richmond said. That installation will then be on display in the lobby of the Animal Hospital of Whitfield County.
"I've loved this (camp) a lot," Baileigh Lovelace said. "More people should do this."
