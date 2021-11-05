The Salvation Army suggests ways to help during the holiday season

To help this Christmas season there are several steps you can take to assist the Salvation Army in its mission to do the most good.
• You can make a financial donation to help assist the community. Financial donations facilitate the Salvation Army’s ability to purchase food for our community food bank, assist in the financial coverage of past due bills for families who face hardship and support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. This can be done by:
Donating online for a one-time donation or monthly donation at https://salvationarmygeorgia.org/dalton.
Mailing a monetary donation to P.O. Box 1463, Dalton GA 30722.
Making a donation at the Red Kettle online to our virtual kettle stand at https://tinyurl.com/jejzmrma.
Making a donation over the phone by calling (800) SAL-ARMY.
Matching a Golden Kettle for a day: Contact Brenda Foster at (706) 278-3966 or brenda.foster@uss.salvationarmy.org.
• Host a toy drive or adopt an angel.
.Each year, the Salvation Army is able to partner with other community agencies and provide more than 1,000 children with Christmas toys and clothing each year.
You can adopt an angel by visiting a Dalton Walmart and pulling an angel from a Christmas tree at the front of the store, or stop by our office and request to adopt an angel. You can also host a toy drive with any group of your choosing. This could be family, friends, a Sunday school group or at work.
Purchase a toy online through the Dalton Salvation Army’s Walmart Registry: https://tinyurl.com/a2bm4p48.
• Host a food drive.
At the Salvation Army, both Whitfield and Murray counties have fully-functioning food banks that service the community weekly. In the past year, approximately 4,500 families were assisted with food. By offering your support you will help the Salvation Army combat hunger in our area. For more information please contact our Dalton office at (706) 278-3966 or sadaltonchristmas@gmail.com.
• Volunteer.
Volunteers are a huge component of the Salvation Army and allow our programs to function at their full capacity. Without community support our organization could not accomplish all of its endeavors in assisting the public. In "Doing the Most Good" we cannot do it alone, it takes an army.
You can volunteer to ring the bell at a Salvation Army kettle or at its toy distribution through Dec. 18.
