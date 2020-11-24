'The Snow Queen' set for Jan. 8-10

The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton happily announce the 15th annual production of "The Snow Queen," a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen story by the same name.
The show will be presented in January at the Colonnade Theater in the Catoosa County Civic Center in Ringgold. Performances are Friday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 9, at 4 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m. Virtual livestream tickets (and a limited number of in-person tickets) will go on sale in the near future on the Guild's website (www.creativeartsguild.org) and on Facebook.
The Jan. 9 matinee features all of the music, mystery and magic of "The Snow Queen" in an abridged, narrated format specifically designed for young audiences and their families. Dalton High School Players narrate as Hans Christian Andersen and his wife Anne travel through the story with the audience explaining the traditions, techniques and artistic choices of a ballet and an orchestra and thus provide a greater understanding and appreciation for this art form to truly enhance your experience.
“We look forward to our audience experiencing the wonderful partnership of beautiful dancing and music that creates 'The Snow Queen; magic!" said Jessie Fincher, Guild dance director. "Whether you will be with us in the theater or tuned into our live broadcast in your home, join us on this inspiring journey and remember again how love can melt even the coldest of hearts. It is not to be missed! If you have not yet seen this amazing production, you are in for a memorable treat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.