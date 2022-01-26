When Robin Vining Thompson was growing up, her mom told her about working at the old Crescent Theater in Dalton during the mid- to late-1940s.
"She always talked about a tunnel that ran beneath the theater -- connecting it to another building," Thompson said of her late mother, Star Cashon Vining, "and about running back and forth in the tunnel between the two theaters depending upon how many employees showed up for shifts. They would switch theaters … I only knew of the Wink (Theatre), I never heard anyone else mention a theater called the Crescent, nor a tunnel."
While reminiscing last year, she decided to pose a question on a Facebook page called "You know you're from Dalton, Georgia, when ..." asking if anyone else had memories of the theaters, and specifically the tunnel. Thompson assumed none of her friends would remember, but perhaps their parents or grandparents would.
However, not only did the question get almost three dozen replies, but some respondents remembered firsthand the theaters and the tunnel connecting them. Some agreed to allow their comments to be used, and some consented to be interviewed. The Wink was built where the old Shadowland Movie Theater stood and opened in 1942, according to an article in The Dalton Citizen. The Wink Theatre property is now owned by Rock Bridge Community Church.
Ronald Painter remembers his older brothers telling him about the Wink and the Crescent.
"I was 15 or 16 at the time," he said. "The Wink was actually modeled after the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. I remember going in there one time and going down that tunnel -- that's been 60 years ago! -- because somebody I knew worked there and said, 'Let me show this to you.' By then it was used for storage. There used to be a little diner next to the Wink, it was long and skinny with a counter and stools all the way down through there."
Karen Brown said her mother, Mabelle, owned Dalton Flower Shop two doors from the Wink Theatre.
"I spent my life going to the theater," she recalled. "Every day after school I'd go into the Wink. I didn't have to pay for admission, and I'd get a popcorn and a Coke and I'd watch whatever movie was on ... If I wanted to watch the whole thing, I could; if I wanted to watch 30 minutes, I could.
"Down at the bottom of the theater where it flattens out there were two doors. There were four or five steps that you went up, and if you opened that door you went out into the alley. Right beside it you went down four or five steps, and there was a door that was the entrance to the tunnel."
After school one day, when the theater was normally empty, Brown got bored with the movie and grew curious. She found the tunnel to the Crescent.
"The usher came in there looking for me and I wasn't sitting where I was supposed to be," she thought back. "He yelled at me and said, 'You cannot go down there!' I asked why not and he said, 'You just don't want to -- there's rats in there.'"
Juanita Wells Burnette "thought a lot of Mr. Huffacker," the doorman at the Wink.
"I worked at Dalton Utilities in the 1960s, and I always ate lunch uptown with my coworker, Hazel Westbrook," she said. "We would see him almost every day, and he always had something funny to tell us that had happened at the theater. He loved talking to people and I was always glad to see him."
James Clark shared his memories with his wife, Sandra, who posted them on the Facebook page.
"My husband worked at the Wink in the mid-late-'50s as a kid," she began. "The door behind the cafe on the east side of the Wink was the entrance for the Blacks. He took tickets as they entered and were seated in the balcony. He would get their concessions. To get their snacks, he would have to climb the stairs to the balcony, and go downstairs and then back up the stairs to deliver their order. There was no direct access to the main theater from this side door."
He remembered the door to the tunnel was inside near that door.
"Many people came through the door to sneak into the Crescent," Sandra Clark relayed. "At that time an usher had a lot of power. You could be removed for talking or creating a disturbance, like making out. He didn't know the official use of the tunnel, and is only familiar with the kids sneaking in without paying. He loved the job and has many fond memories. He wants to know if he could get in trouble for these comments -- I assured him that the statutes of limitations have expired."
Jeff Parker, a member at Rock Bridge, has been "part of the way into the tunnel several times in the past few years from the Wink side."
"It's blocked now and access was made from the basement, the boiler room, which Rock Bridge now uses as a storage area," he said. "It's pretty creepy down there."
Lynn Murphy believes someone or some group should "access the tunnels and start giving tours."
"It'd be a great success!" he said "I would've loved to have experienced the old tunnels."
Thompson noted the theaters played an important role in her life.
"I know (Mom) continued to work there after my oldest brother, a half-brother, was born in 1951, because she would say she took him to work with her on the weekends and he would watch cartoons all day in one theater and go to the other when he tired of what one theater showed," she said. "That, and she met my father when she worked there. He would hang out at a local gas station and drive by the box office over and over."
The Wink Theatre is "the only example of Art Moderne architecture remaining in North Georgia," according to landmarkhunter.com.
Coming soon: The old railroad tunnel used by Crown Cotton Mill employees.
